Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. After being appointed CEO of VinFast in July, Micheal Lohscheller announced that he will be leaving the company due to “personal reasons”. The executive has had a substantial amount of experience in the industry, being the former vice president of the VW Group of America and then CEO of Opel before accepting the reigns at VinFast. Lohschellar will be replaced by VinFast’s current Vice-Chair Le Thi Thu Thuy, who will be in charge of the company’s introduction of A, B, and C segment vehicles scheduled for next month.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO