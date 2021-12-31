Massive Snowstorm Will Usher In New Year For Much Of US; Here's What To Expect In This Region

A look at projected snowfall totals from the massive winter storm, with areas in darker blue expected to see between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A massive winter snowstorm that is expected to drop up to 18 inches of snowfall is taking aim on much of the Midwest and parts of the Northeast, but in this region, mild weather will ring in the new year.

Due to the timing of the storm, which is expected to affect around 20 states and parts of Canada, major travel disruptions are expected.

Areas in darker blue in the image above are expected to see between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall, according to AccuWeather.

As for this area, Friday, Dec. 31 will be mostly cloudy following overnight rain and showers.

The good news is that it should be dry throughout the day, through the evening and when the ball drops in the New Year's celebration in Times Square that has been scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge of cases from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 40s during the day, evening and overnight.

A new round of rain is possible later overnight with rainfall then becoming likely after daybreak on the first day of 2022, Saturday, Jan. 1.

The high temperature will climb to the low 50s on New Year's Day, with up to around an inch of rainfall possible through the evening.

The cloudy conditions will continue on Saturday, Jan. 2, with the high temperatures again in the low 50s.

Colder air will then move in overnight Sunday into Monday, Jan. 3 with the low temperature falling to the low to mid 20s, leading to a partly sunny and cold day on Monday, with the high temperature of only around 30 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

