ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Flood Watch issued for Breathitt, Johnson, Magoffin, Owsley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-31 04:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor forecasts and be alert for possible...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Charles; Prince Georges; St. Marys WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of The District of Columbia, central and southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun; Stephens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Stephens, northern Habersham, south central Rabun and central Oconee Counties through 415 AM EST At 341 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Clayton to 6 miles northeast of Clarkesville. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Westminster, Tallulah Falls, Lake Keowee, Tallulah Gorge State Park, Oconee State Park, Hollywood, Long Creek, Turnerville and Mountain Rest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Haywood, Madison, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for western North Carolina. Target Area: Graham; Haywood; Madison; Swain Heavy rain showers with gusty winds will impact portions of northwestern Madison, Swain, Graham and northwestern Haywood Counties through 1230 AM EST At 1127 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain showers with gusty winds along a line extending from 9 miles north of Newport to 17 miles southeast of Madisonville. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Robbinsville, Hot Springs, Town Of Santeetlah, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Lake Santeetlah, Fontana Lake, and Fontana Village. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TO TAPER OFF BY MID MORNING Areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will be possible across the area through mid morning. With temperatures near or slightly below freezing, some light ice accumulations may occur, particularly on exposed surfaces and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. If traveling this morning, use extra caution. The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected to taper off between 7 AM and 10 AM this morning.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Owsley County, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Johnson County, KY
County
Magoffin County, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: DeKalb The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama * Until 415 AM CST. * At 111 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Fort Payne area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Payne, Rainsville, Crossville, Valley Head, Hammondville, Mentone, Pine Ridge, Collbran, Dog Town, Lebanon, Adamsburg, Peeks Corner, Guest, Little River Canyon NP, Desoto State Park, Skirum and Rodentown. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected late Monday morning through early Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. Snowfall rates in the Crater and Diamond Lake areas could exceed 3 inches per hour Monday afternoon making travel extremely difficult to impossible. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Boone, Fayette, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Boone; Fayette; Logan; McDowell; Mingo; Raleigh; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, Boone, Fayette, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Raleigh and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 830 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 AM EST, McDowell County dispatch reported Anawalt Bypass Road had been affected by high water. An automated river gauge in Bradshaw also indicated the river was rising above flood stage and would likely begin affecting some homes along the river there. Raleigh County dispatch also reported some flooding of roads in Beaver and Crab Orchard. - Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Beckley, Fayetteville, Welch, Pineville, Babcock State Park, Oak Hill, Mullens, Mount Hope, Mabscott, Ansted, Oceana, Sophia, Gary, War, Northfork, Twin Falls State Park, Coal City, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek and Macarthur.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Breathitt, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Breathitt; Jackson; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; McCreary; Morgan; Owsley; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Wolfe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch expected, with locally 2 inches on the highest ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions for a few hours early Monday morning.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Owsley Flood Watch#The Flood Watch
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Henderson, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Henderson; Macon; McDowell Mountains; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Transylvania WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated 3 to 5 inch amounts at the higher ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph at times. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia and western North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow from the high elevations and then down to the valleys after midnight. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall hard enough to accumulate, even on the roads. Untreated roads may remain slippery through the late morning Monday. Black ice could develop Monday night into Tuesday morning.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga HEAVY SNOW TO IMPACT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE .An area of low pressure will move through the Carolinas tonight and early Monday, while cold air sinks into the southern Appalachians behind an upper level storm system. This will bring a change from rain to snow starting in the mountains shortly after midnight, then reaching the piedmont around or just after dawn. The snow will end by early afternoon. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Haralson; Paulding; Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wintry Mix leading to light snow accumulations possible. Up to one half inch of snow accumulations possible. * WHERE...Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding and Haralson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Union; Webster; Winn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...A mix of light freezing rain, light sleet, and light snow. Trace amounts of ice accumulations may result in a light glaze, especially on elevated surfaces. Only trace accumulations of snow are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Slick spots on elevated roads and bridges are possible.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Magoffin FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 311 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell due to earlier showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Leslie, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Leslie; Magoffin FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 311 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell due to earlier showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Owsley, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 06:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 21:08:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Owsley; Powell FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Estill and Powell. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski and Rockcastle. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 315 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell due to earlier showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Somerset, London, Irvine, Mount Vernon, Beattyville, McKee, Booneville, Boone, Fincastle, Science Hill, Ravenna, Shop Branch, Hurley, Middlefork, Dango, Deese, Ardery, Dabolt, Loam and Carico. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Breathitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Breathitt FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 311 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell due to earlier showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Magoffin FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 10 AM EST this morning for a portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Owsley, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 06:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 21:08:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Owsley; Powell FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 10 AM EST this morning for portions of east central Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Estill and Powell. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski and Rockcastle. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley and Wolfe. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 10:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 19:31:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. The next statement will be issued by 4 PM EST Target Area: Owsley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky South Fork Kentucky River at Booneville affecting Owsley County. For the Kentucky River...including Whitesburg, Hazard, Jackson, Oneida, Booneville, Heidelberg, Ravenna...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Kentucky River at Booneville. * WHEN...Until this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 28.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The river stage crested (peaked) at 32.6 feet late Saturday evening. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and then continue falling to 6.9 feet by Friday morning. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Breathitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Breathitt FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 10 AM EST this morning for a portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy