It's rare to find places in the world that are untouched. But adventurous group solo travel company Flash Pack just created an itinerary that takes travelers to a remote private island. Plus, they help participants check off bucket list items like seeing the Northern Lights. Yes, the Finland's Secret Island itinerary takes place over four days on a private aurora island on the Arctic circle in Finland with an ex-royal marine as your guide.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO