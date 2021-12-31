Ghislaine Maxwell’s Net worth – How Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Became Wealthy

Maxwell was charged with six offenses during the month-long trial, and he was found guilty of five of them. Maxwell, a British citizen, could wind herself spending the rest of her life in prison.

Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After financier Epstein was arrested in New Jersey in 2019, Maxwell went into hiding. Her arrest was made by the FBI in July 2020, and her trial began in November 2021.

She was accused of preying on young women and acquiring them for her associate Epstein’s sadistic s*xual assault.

