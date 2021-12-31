ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Net worth – How Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Became Wealthy

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 2 days ago

Maxwell was charged with six offenses during the month-long trial, and he was found guilty of five of them. Maxwell, a British citizen, could wind herself spending the rest of her life in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHzqE_0dZprWi300
Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After financier Epstein was arrested in New Jersey in 2019, Maxwell went into hiding. Her arrest was made by the FBI in July 2020, and her trial began in November 2021.

She was accused of preying on young women and acquiring them for her associate Epstein’s sadistic s*xual assault.

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Reuters

Explainer: What happens after Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict?

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday was convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Below is an explanation of what comes next for Maxwell, the 60-year-old daughter of late British media...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell accuser, Sarah Ransome, reacts to Maxwell's guilty verdict

Sarah Ransome, author of "Silenced No More: Surviving my Journey to Hell and Back," joins "CBS Mornings" to react to the Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict. Ransome said she was recruited into Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring when she was just 22 years old. Ransome was not part of the criminal case against Maxwell — she settled a civil suit against Epstein and Maxwell in 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
New York Post

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister breaks down while siblings await verdict: video

New footage shows Ghislaine Maxwell’s siblings anxiously awaiting a verdict in their sister’s federal sex-trafficking trial, according to an exclusive Good Morning Britain report by Noel Phillips. One of the former socialite’s sisters, Christine Maxwell, even breaks down in video obtained by ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.”...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Net Worth#British#Getty Images
Vanity Fair

“She Was in on the Whole Thing”: Ghislaine Maxwell Is Left to Await Her Verdict

After three weeks of testimony, the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal sex-trafficking trial on Monday. The proceedings had originally been expected to last six weeks but went much more quickly after the government streamlined its case considerably and the defense mounted its own in just two days. Still, the range of evidence that had been on display at the Thurgood Marshall federal courthouse in Manhattan—from the testimony of Maxwell’s accusers and former employees to a J.P. Morgan executive examining the details of multimillion dollar wire transfers—required some knitting together for the jury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Insider

Ghislaine Maxwell's former assistant describes how the socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's romance appeared to putter out

Ghislaine Maxwell's former executive assistant testified at her child-sex-trafficking trial on Thursday. Cimberly Espinosa said she worked for Maxwell at Jeffrey Epstein's financial management firm from 1996-2002. Espinosa said Maxwell and Epstein seemed like a couple when she first started working with them, but believes they broke up around 2000.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
7K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy