My father has been dreaming of a “White Christmas” for about 20 years now. And I can understand why. Besides the aforementioned song that gets blasted over his classic yuletide Spotify playlist each year, every Christmas movie we watch during the holiday season paints a picture of snow being as common as perfectly wrapped Christmas presents under the tree or marriage proposals from hunky Canadian actors you’ve never heard of before. But thems the breaks when you live in California, as my parents do. There are no white Christmases in their town, only rainy ones with fleeting moments of clear blue skies. What’s ironic, in an Alanis Morissette kind of way, is that if my folks decided to make the trek to where I live for the holiday, we all would have been treated to a white Christmas with the winter storm that is just battering my town right now.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO