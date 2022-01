Yesterday we wrote about how attractive Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is looking as we close out 2021, with the likes of Mizuho and Citi both calling it a top pick for the coming year. But they’re certainly not alone in attractive semiconductor names, and as was pointed out by the latter, “business conditions for the industry haven’t been this attractive since 2000”. Indeed, the major iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX), broke out of its range in October and has been powering to new highs since.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO