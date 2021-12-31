ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Would Ghost Rider’s Penance Stare Work on the Joker?

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen talking about some of the most powerful and influential characters in either the Marvel or DC franchises it almost feels as though there are a few characters out there that are taken for granted by how they look or how they act, and while it’s fair to state that individuals...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penance
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider in New Marvel Fan Trailer

Keanu Reeves is currently in the spotlight thanks to the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, and it's prompted many to ask if the star has any interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star recently answered fan questions for Esquire and gave a promising response for anyone hoping to see him take on a comic book role. "Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a Multiverse. It's a Marvel-verse," Reeves replied. "It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he said. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that." One character folks have said they'd like to see him play is Ghost Rider, so it's no surprise to see him inserted into the role in an edit made by stryder HD on YouTube.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Gabriel Luna Reacts To Ghost Rider MCU Rumors

Gabriel Luna is ready to come back as Ghost Rider, if he were to get invited back to the MCU. The actor, responding to days of rumors and reports about the future of the character in Marvel's movies, simply tweeted that his philosophy was, stay ready so you don't have to get ready. His tweet comes at the end of an odd chain of rumors and events: after word came out that Ghost Rider might be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Norman Reedus -- star of The Walking Dead and frequent fan-cast for Johnny Blaze -- was spotted interacting with a bunch of Ghost Rider posts on social media.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
Complex

Michael Keaton Will Reprise Batman Role in Upcoming HBO Max ‘Batgirl’ Film

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne for another DC property: Batgirl. It will be the second time Keaton revisits the role that he assumed in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns. After months of speculation, it was later confirmed that he would be appearing as the Caped Crusader in the Ezra Miller-led The Flash. At the time, THR mentioned Keaton could be included as Batman in several upcoming DCEU projects, a move that would mirror Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Is Batman Star George Clooney Making the MCU Jump?

Two rival franchises have been going head-to-head from the comics until their respective cinematic universes and stars are making the jump from one to another over the years. Recent evidence shows that Batman Star George Clooney is seemingly making the MCU jump in the upcoming series of Moon Knight. In...
MOVIES
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

The Bat and The Cat Fight for Vengeance and Justice in New ‘The Batman’ Trailer

According to CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures released a new action-packed trailer for The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s bat vigilante and Zoë Kravitz as the highly-skilled, mysterious Catwoman. The upcoming DC film focuses on Batman attempting to defeat The Riddler, the film’s main foe played by Paul...
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Fans Stoke The Flames For Norman Reedus As Ghost Rider

How would Norman Reedus look with a flaming skull?. The actor who made his bones (as Daryl Dixon) fighting off scores of zombies in the AMC mega-hit The Walking Dead has not been shy about his desire to play Marvel’s supernatural anti-hero Ghost Rider on the big screen. And, according to a report in Forbes, the persistent rumors may come to a head soon.
MOVIES
411mania.com

The Walking Dead Showrunner Endorses Push For Norman Reedus to Play Ghost Rider

There’s been a push online to have Norman Reedus play Ghost Rider in the MCU, and The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang is all for it. Several people on social media have been posted as of late that Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon in the AMC zombie drama, should be the person who brings Ghost Rider into the MCU. The speculation picked up after, as Screen Geek notes, Reedus liked several tweets wanting him to take on the role.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Norman Reedus Marvel connection? Will he play Ghost Rider?

The conversations around who will play Ghost Rider in the MCU have been ongoing for quite some time. Several sites have circulated reports that Charles Murphy, founder of Founder Murphy’s Multiverse, Tweeted that Marvel has chosen its Ghost Rider. Fans have gone crazy hoping that Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus will play the role.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy