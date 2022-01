Auburn football fans are stressed about their QB situation as the calendar year turns to 2022. Bo Nix seemed like the answer after overcoming a serious sophomore slump and some early-season struggles, but he’s in Eugene, Oregon now playing for a Pac-12 program. TJ Finley certainly doesn’t seem like the answer after what Tiger fans saw in the three losses he was the starting QB for, which included 53/105 passing, several fumbles from a snap, and countless balls either overthrown or spiked into the dirt. Dematrius Davis didn’t play all year in 2021 and Holden Geriner is still in high school.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO