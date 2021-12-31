ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville Police gives warning of celebratory gunfire on New Year’s

By Kait Newsum
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is urging everyone to stay safe no matter how you plan to ring in the new year.

Extra officers and the D.U.I. Task Force will be patrolling throughout the entire holiday weekend looking for impaired drivers, speeders and anyone not using their seat belt.

Ringin’ in the New Year: Events across the Tennessee Valley

HPD also reminds residents that firing guns to celebrate the new year is not only illegal – but can be deadly. It’s also against the law to use, sell, or possess fireworks within the city limits.

They say anyone planning to drink alcohol should designate a driver ahead of time or use a ride-share app or taxi. For anyone calling to report a possible drunk driver, HPD says to call 911 and be ready to give the dispatcher vehicle and tag information, as well as location and which direction the person is driving.

To report illegal fireworks, contact HPD’s non-emergency line at (256) 722-7100.

Multiple agencies respond to Priceville house fire

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – Two fire departments worked to battle a house fire early Sunday morning. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., Morgan County 911 confirmed multiple agencies were called to the fire in the 2200-block of AL-67 South in Priceville. Priceville and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments were working to battle the blaze. Lifeguard EMS, the Morgan County […]
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
