ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana governor accuses AG of fanning the flames of confusion of COVID-19

By Margaret Menge | The Center Square
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb doubled down on the drive to get everyone in the state vaccinated and decried what he called “misinformation,” saying he was blindsided by Attorney General Todd Rokita claim earlier this month no longer trusts the numbers on COVID-19.

“I will say that I was stunned and somewhat blindsided by the attorney general when he said he didn’t trust any information because that, to me, hit home,” Holcomb said at a press conference Wednesday. “And it’s quite serious when you accuse or insinuate anyone of inflating numbers. In my book that’s called fraud. And if there is a shred of evidence, he or others need to take that to the inspector general of the state of Indiana.”

In an interview with South Bend television station WSBT 22 on Dec. 17, Rokita said he no longer trusted any numbers related to COVID-19.

“First of all, I don’t believe any numbers anymore,” he said. “This has been politicized since day one. I think we have to focus on whether or not people are dying anymore. And the fact is, the omicron variant is a much milder variant.”

Rokita also said he thought the reason hospitals were filling up with patients is because nurses and other “won’t come to work because of the mandates that have been put on them.”

“The fact of the matter is the complaints I get are, ‘I’m quitting, I’m switching careers because I know this vaccine is not good for me personally and I know that it’s not stopping anything, and therefore I’m not doing it,’” he told WSBT.

Holcomb said the state has worked with hospitals and schools to get information.

“It’s been constant collaboration to arrive at accurate information by the end of the day, and so misinformation or disinformation is, obviously by definition, counterproductive to getting through this safely,” he said.

Holcomb also said he believes anyone “that is spreading misinformation or disinformation” about the state’s reported COVID-19 numbers is “just attempting to fan the flames of confusion.”

“If someone has a question, they need to raise the questions with us, and we will answer it,” he said. “We do this every day, in all 92 counties. But it is, to use Dr. Box’s word, I think, is demoralizing, to accuse someone of wrongdoing…and I understand, people in general, if they do not understand something, maybe they’re more skeptical about it. But if you don’t understand it, ask a question, and we will gladly answer it.”

In response to Holcomb’s comments, Rokita posted a statement to Twitter on Wednesday evening, saying: “A lack of global standardization of the data and non-uniform use of criteria is an industry-wide management issue, not an Inspector General Issue… This isn’t about fraud at this point, it’s about inaccurate numbers and political agendas causing doubt.”

In his press conference opening statement, Holcomb referred to data and complained about what he called “misinformation.”

“One of the most challenging things or difficult things is dealing with misinformation or disinformation about the virus itself, COVID-19 specifically, and how we make decisions here at the state,” he said. “And so I do want to acknowledge just the important role that data plays in our daily lives – not just ours, I’m not talking about out, but ours as a state, and the number of citizens, hospitals, schools that rely on that data integrity to make wise decisions and all that goes into that.”

In response to a question about the data in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which shows 1496 emergency room visits in the state reported after vaccination and 146 deaths, Holcomb said he didn’t agree the vaccine has a high risk associated with it and deferred to Indiana’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, who said the state Department of Health had reviewed the VAERS data for Indiana and did not see any issues.

Holcomb said people in the state “should have a high level of confidence that the data that the state of Indiana puts out is accurate.”

As of this month, 54% of eligible people in the state have been vaccinated. Of those age 60 and older, about 80% have been vaccinated.

As in other states, hospitalization rates in Indiana have risen as the vaccination rates have increased, and the state is now seeing the highest number of hospitalizations it’s seen in the last five years, with COVID-19 patients amounting to about one quarter of those hospitalized at the 16 IU Health hospitals.

The state’s online dashboard shows deaths in the state from COVID-19 peaked a year ago, in December 2020, with 115 deaths recorded Dec. 17, 2020. The number of deaths dropped in the summer but has begun to rise again with 58 deaths reported this month Dec. 14.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
NBC Washington

Hundreds Make Lines for COVID-19 Testing in Maryland Amid Site Confusion

Hundreds of people stood in line at Lake Forest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, the day after Christmas to get tested for COVID-19, but the day was not without confusion. Emily Eaglin and her family shared a video with News4 of hundreds of cars in line at the soccerplex in Germantown, where testing was supposed to be offered.
MARYLAND STATE
WLFI.com

Governor Holcomb shocked by AG's disbelief in COVID data

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) - Governor Eric Holcomb is addressing comments made by Attorney General Todd Rokita. Rokita appeared on CBS affiliate WSBT in South Bend to say last week where he discussed COVID-19 vaccinations and numbers. As we previously reported, Rokita is suing the federal Government to halt President Joe...
WLKY.com

Where to find a COVID-19 test in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a new COVID-19 variant, omicron, surges across the United States, the hunt for tests has been on the rise, and appointments and at-home kits have been harder to come by. Both Kentucky and Indiana have websites set up with maps to show you where testing...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fanning#Standardization#Ag#Omicron#Wsbt
wdrb.com

Kentucky employers trying to navigate confusing COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the whiplash many employers are feeling regarding President Joe Biden's private business COVID-19 vaccine mandate, many are preparing in spite of ongoing court challenges. First announced in November, the mandate would affect all private businesses that employ more than 100 people. It would cover about...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials’ decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts and could create confusion among many Americans. The move has raised questions about how the guidance was crafted and why it was changed now, in the middle of another wintertime spike in cases, this one driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.
U.S. POLITICS
San Angelo LIVE!

Governor Commutes Century Long Prison Term for Colorado Truck Driver

LAKEWOOD, CO –– Five million signatures and weeks of public outrage has given Rogel Aguilera-Mederos a brighter look to the future. Earlier this month, Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison after his tractor-trailer struck stopped traffic in Colorado –– killing four people and injuring several others. Aguilera-Mederos was traveling 85 mph when his breaks allegedly failed, causing a fiery 28-car pileup. A Colorado jury found him guilty of 24 charges and sentencing guidelines required Aguilera-Mederos to serve his sentences consecutively instead of concurrently, leaving him…
COLORADO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

AG Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in a tweet Thursday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “This evening, I received word that I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been isolating at home since I began experiencing symptoms on Sunday. My family and I will continue to isolate per public health guidelines.
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy