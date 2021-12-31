NYPD releases video of man using ladder to break into home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video from police shows a bizarre attack in Manhattan. Surveillance video from Wednesday morning outside a shop on Lexington Avenue shows a man knocking a stack of milk crates onto a woman. According to police, the woman, 52, walked away with some swelling to her head. Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO