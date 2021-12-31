ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Amid COVID surge, the Massachusetts Teachers Association calls for schools to remain closed on Monday

By Douglas Hook
 2 days ago
With the pandemic still in full force, the Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling on the state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to keep all schools closed on Monday except for staff COVID-19 testing. The MTA states that to protect the public health and the safety of our communities, it is...

Steve
2d ago

Hold on!!!! They got vaccinated before the elderly so they could "safely return to in person learning". Then they took a year and a half off. NOW they want more vacation time. Fire everyone of them!!!!!!!!!!!!

Snowflake Melter
1d ago

So 16 year olds can work front line at Walmart, but a high school teacher wants to boohoo about doing their job. 🤔 I work frontlines at a hospital so I guess I should have kick and screamed about going in every day. Covid will always be here so are we going to have scared, little brats having a tantrum every time it mutates because they don't want to work? Now I know where our youth got their work ethic.

Westfield school staffing shortages may lead to COVID closings (Letters)

Westfield's school superintendent sent the following letter to parents of schoolchildren:. Regrettably, the number of COVID-19 cases in Westfield are continuing to rise, with [the week before Christmas] alone registering 316 new positive cases. This is the highest number of weekly cases in our city since the pandemic began. As I have mentioned previously, our district has been short-staffed since the start of the 2021-22 school year, and staff and administrative absences continue to rise. The increase in COVID cases makes it more likely that we will struggle to staff all our schools every day over the next several weeks. As a result, a school may need to use an emergency closure day if we do not have enough staff to keep all students safe and well supervised. I also want to make you aware that we may also see a disruption in bus transportation due to a shortage of drivers.
COVID hospitalizations pass 200-mark at Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Baystate Health facilities in Western Massachusetts have passed the 200-mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago. As of Saturday afternoon, there were 212 coronavirus patients at Baystate Health facilities, 29 of whom are in the critical...
COVID hospitalizations in Greater Springfield reach pandemic high

SPRINGFIELD — COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a pandemic-era high Thursday at Baystate Health facilities in Western Massachusetts — prompting a warning to New Year's Eve revelers. The Springfield-based health provider reported 183 hospitalizations, eclipsing by three the number of daily hospitalizations recorded on April 10, 2020. Of the...
MGM Springfield will reinstate mask mandates in the new year

MGM Springfield will continue with New Year celebrations regardless of the uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state but will recommend guests wear masks while indoors. "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our guests, employees and our community," said Beth Ward, spokesperson for MGM Springfield. "We continually evaluate and update our policies based on the latest information and guidance from city, state and federal health officials. New Year's Eve celebrations at MGM Springfield are expected to move forward as planned."
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley tests positive for COVID-19

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating. The Massachusetts Democrat shared a news release detailing her breakthrough case, stating she has been experiencing mild symptoms. "After experiencing COVID-like symptoms, this morning I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result," Pressley wrote. "Thankfully,...
No free COVID at-home test kits for Agawam residents

AGAWAM — Agawam does not meet the state's income guidelines to receive at-home COVID-19 testing kits, according to Agawam health agent Michael Theroux. Gov. Charlie Baker announced earlier this month the state would distribute testing kits to communities with the "highest percentage of families below the poverty level." Those included Springfield, which said Thursday it had exhausted its supply of 170,000 test kits.
Springfield exhausts supply of all free at-home COVID tests, will not offer them to residents next week, city officials say

Springfield announced it received about 170,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits earlier this month. About 10 days later, city officials said Springfield has completely exhausted its supply to residents. According to the mayor's office and the Division of Health and Human Services, Springfield no long has any at-home testing kits for...
Southwick Select Board member ends year on positive note (Letters)

Since my last letter to the editor concerning the attempted recall of my position on the Select Board of Southwick (Letters to the Editor, The Westfield News, Dec. 15, page 5), I have had numerous formal and informal discussions with town residents over their community concerns. I am happy to report that these discussions have been both respectful and, I believe, positive.
