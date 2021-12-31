ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Maple Leafs: As the NHL Resumes, Don’t Forget About Bruins

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs might not have played in close to three weeks, but they were having a great season prior to the break. The Toronto Maple Leafs went on a 15-2 run before Mitch Marner went down with a shoulder injury (thanks to a Jake Muzzin hit in practice!) and...

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Golden Knights, Bruins, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter about goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, but one scribe doesn’t expect to see the netminder get traded. Max Pacioretty’s successful wrist surgery still puts the player out indefinitely. What does that mean regarding an inevitable trade to clear salary-cap space? There is speculation Tuukka Rask has reached an agreement with the Boston Bruins and what will the Carolina Hurricanes do about a Jesperi Kotkaniemi extension?
Bruins come back to beat Sabres in OT

For at least one game, and against an inferior opponent, Bruce Cassidy’s line machinations worked for his Bruins. It wasn’t always pretty, and they needed a furious third-period comeback to get to overtime where they would win it, but the B’s got goals from all three of their new top-nine line combinations before Charlie Coyle scored just 34 seconds into OT to lift the B’s to a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at the Garden. It was the Bruins’ first game in 16 days.
Talking Points: Boston Bruins Start New Year With OT Comeback Win

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres keyed by a Charlie Coyle game-winner at TD Garden on New Year’s Day. GOLD STAR: There were some excellent efforts across the board with star players like Brad Marchand (game-winning assist) and Charlie McAvoy (three assists), but it was Nick Foligno that really typified what happened during the game. Foligno wasn’t able to bury a couple of Grade-A chances in the first two periods on net-front power play chances, but he stuck with it and finally buried one on the rebound in the third period on Jake DeBrusk’s drive to the net. Foligno finished with three shots on net, five shot attempts overall and truthfully could have had two or three goals in his 11:54 of ice time before scoring his first as a member of the Boston Bruins. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy also credited Foligno with continuing to talk on the bench even when the B’s were trailing 3-1 in the third period prior to their comeback.
3 Items on the Toronto Maple Leafs Wishlist for 2022

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping that 2022 is their year. The New Year is around the corner and you know what that means: New Years resolutions. The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t any different than your average joe who’s hoping for a big 2022. For the past 54...
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators – Game #31 Preview, Projected Lineups & TV Info

Maple Leafs hockey returns after a two-and-a-half-week hiatus tonight on Hockey Night in Canada (7 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/CBC). A lot has transpired in just two and a half weeks:. The team spent nearly a week on the road out in Western Canada but only played one game before the COVID-19 outbreak — eventually affecting 15 players and seven staff — swept through the team. The organization needed to charter separate flights for its positive and negative players, including a delay flying the positive players home due to a pilot bailing on them due to safety concerns at the last minute.
Betting Odds on Toronto Maple Leafs Winning NHL Trophies and Awards

The 2021-22 season has not been smooth sailing for the Toronto Maple Leafs or the rest of the NHL but that hasn’t deterred Vegas bookmakers and betters. Despite the lack of hockey being played, bets continue to be made. Coming to the end of 2021, we look at the lines for Toronto Maple Leafs futures bets.
Maple Leafs, Raptors make big move that will anger NBA, NHL fans

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the NHL and the NBA to end the year, MLSE, the company that owns the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs, have made a big decision. In a statement, MLSE announced that starting on Friday, all ticket sales in Scotiabank Arena will be stopped for at least three weeks.
‘Good To Be Back’: Bruins Fans Return To TD Garden For First Game In 16 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the recent Omicron surge, Bruins fans finally got to do something on Saturday they hadn’t been able to do for 16 days — watch a game in person. Fans flocked to TD Garden for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, where they had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Fans also had to mask-up and Garden staffers had plenty of spares for those who needed one. But there was minimal grumbling among the faithful. “We’re big fans. We come from Maine. We took a big trip this morning,” Harley Dennis said. The entire NHL took an extended holiday break trying to get ahead of the COVID spike that cut deeply into the Bruins roster. “It’s good that it’s back. It’s open and back to somewhat normal. At least we can get in there and watch them play. I’m happy they didn’t go to the ‘No Fan’ solution. I’ll take a mask over not being able to go any day,” said Mike Guglielmo, who travelled from New Jersey with his family. Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to propel Boston to 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Red Wings Struggle Mightily in 5-1 Loss to the Boston Bruins

The Detroit Red Wings kicked off 2022 with a matinee matchup with the Boston Bruins. It also happened to be one of the first January games in a long while where Detroit was being mentioned in a potential playoff spot. Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 13th goal of the season, but...
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canadiens, Flyers, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe asks if the Toronto Maple Leafs will consider moving their first-round draft pick this season to add to a roster that is performing extremely well. The Montreal Canadiens are extremely short-handed, but the game today is going on as scheduled. The Philadelphia Flyers aren’t quite ready to dump off pieces and hit rock bottom and the Calgary Flames are likely to add a significant piece at this year’s deadline. Finally, goaltender Mike Smith is injured… again.
Vinnie Hinostroza with Sabres testing Thursday morning

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
