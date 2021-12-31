ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens News 12/31: Key Matchups and more

By Vasilis Lericos
baltimorebeatdown.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens Sign Versatile Offensive Lineman Patrick Mekari to Contract Extension - Ryan Mink. According to Pro Football Focus, Mekari is one of the Ravens offense’s highest-graded players and the 51st-ranked offensive tackle (left or right) in the NFL. Bozeman raved this season about Mekari’s intelligence, which helps the...

www.baltimorebeatdown.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Night’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens have been without Lamar Jackson for the past two games due to an ankle sprain. The team entered this week with some optimism that he’d suit up for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s no guarantee that’ll happen. After...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Rob Gronkowski
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Bet on the Rams, a three-team teaser and more

It's the final week of the year, and the NFL regular season has everyone drained. The extra week has been fantastic for getting more teams in the playoff mix and extending to seven teams is fun for drama, but handicapping for four straight months wears you down. This week has...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’

A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not ...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction and Preview

Someone got a visit from Santa Claus and someone got a visit from the Grinch. The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) have rebounded from an 0-3 November to post a perfect 4-0 December. And at the same time, the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) have been given a lump of coal by going an imperfect 0-4 in this month of giving. In other words, this is a textbook battle between teams going in opposite directions. One has a Christmas glow to them, the other looks like it’s headed to the Land of Misfit Toys.
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.
NFL

