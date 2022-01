Enjoy watching the "Never Wanted to Be that Girl" music video by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde . . . The Never Wanted to Be that Girl song was released as the second single from Pearce’s third studio album, 29: Written in Stone. The song charted on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and received critical attention from music critics. The music video made the top 20 Hot Country Countdown on CMT. The song tells the story of two women who realize they are in love with the same man. Pearce plays the role of a married woman, while McBryde plays the role of a mistress. Watch the music video and see the written lyrics below.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO