ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Desantis’s staff blast AOC over Miami vacation to shift focus from questions about governor’s absence

By Andrew Naughtie
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGBl0_0dZpmitA00

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces growing questions over his near-absence from public life as the Omicron surge hits his state, his staff are attacking a Democratic enemy.

The target is Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , who was yesterday pictured in Miami Beach eating in a restaurant – without wearing a mask.

It is not clear how Ms Ocasio-Cortez could have worn a mask while eating and drinking. But more to the point, she was also seated outside; even under her own city’s relatively strict rules, New York restaurants with outdoor dining areas have freedom to seat unmasked diners.

“Outdoor dining spaces that have a temporary or fixed cover (e.g., awning or roof) and at least two open sides for airflow do not need to follow the same requirements as the indoor space of the restaurant,” according to the rules on the New York Department of Health website. “Mask wearing for patrons, except while patrons are actively eating or drinking, is strongly recommended, but not required. The appropriate social distancing measures are also highly recommended.”

Nonetheless, DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw – whose Twitter profile describes her as an “anti-communist” who is “here to debunk false Narratives about Florida & @GovRonDeSantis” – shared a torrent of right-wing tweets attacking the progressive representative and added her own perspective as well.

“AHAHAHA,” she wrote , with a laughing-and-crying emoji. “No wonder Blue Anon has been in total meltdown mode today…”

Ms Pushaw has been pushing back hard against accusations that her boss has been on holiday in the last two weeks, which have seen Covid-19 cases in Florida rise to staggering levels – much as is happening in states like New York.

After tweeting on Thursday that the governor wanted to “take a few days off” around Christmas with his family – and that “I don’t criticize Biden for going to Rehoboth Beach all week, right?” – Ms Pushaw claimed that her words had been deliberately misrepresented.

The questions over Mr DeSantis’s whereabouts grew louder after his official Twitter account shared a picture of him at a bagel shop that was in fact taken two weeks previously.

Meanwhile, Democratic officials in Florida are increasingly putting pressure on the governor’s office to explain his whereabouts. He has not given a press conference since 17 December.

Mr DeSantis’s office did not reply to The Independent ’s request for comment on his whereabouts.

His team’s response to the hail of criticism has been parodied by comedian and writer Blair Erskine, whose video featuring an imaginary DeSantis spokesperson has received thousands of likes.

Comments / 2

Related
Radar Online.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spotted Out Maskless In Miami

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire after being spotted maskless while dining out with her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, during their trip to Miami, Florida, this week. The sighting comes as COVID-19's new variant Omicron is rapidly spreading across the country, prompting thousands of flights to be canceled...
MIAMI, FL
floridianpress.com

Democrats Criticize DeSantis for Balancing Work and Family

After Fox News reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a few days off of his busy schedule to accompany his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, to one of her cancer treatments, The Floridian has learned that this was not the first time the governor has taken personal time to be with his wife and family as she battles breast cancer.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
blackchronicle.com

Black Lawmakers Demand Ron DeSantis Take Action On The Omicron Surge

Covid-19 has more variants than a Marvel comic villain; with the Omicron variant quickly moving through communities across the country, people are turning to elected officials for action. Black lawmakers in Florida are calling out Gov. Ron DeSantis for allegedly going MIA during the latest surge. On Wednesday, Orange County...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kyla
Fox News

DeSantis' office hits back after mayor asks 'Where's our governor?'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office fired back after a Sunshine State mayor asked where DeSantis is amid the rising coronavirus case count nationwide. Democratic Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County in Florida attacked DeSantis in a press conference Tuesday amid the rising COVID cases, saying residents in the state "should be outraged" with DeSantis not being in front of the media during the spike.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

Amid Complaints About DeSantis Being “Absent” With Omicron Spike, Florida Numbers Are Much Better Than Blue States

As 2021 ended, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was under attack for allegedly being missing in action as COVID-19 enveloped the state. Left-wingers like Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, and even U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York felt compelled to bash the Republican governor. Critics on social media claimed DeSantis was absent while the state was in “crisis” or “on fire.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
floridianpress.com

Ron DeSantis Calls Biden Administration a 'Regime' on Education

This year saw a mass politicization of the education system, with local school systems stirring up more controversy than the state or federal government. Now, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is calling the Biden Administration a 'regime' on education. Whether it was Critical Race Theory, transgender sports, or Common Core, education...
EDUCATION
Click10.com

Florida is breaking pandemic records. Where is Gov. Ron DeSantis?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has been reporting a record-breaking increase in coronavirus cases. The highly-contagious omicron variant is affecting some of the state’s most important industries including airlines and cruise lines. Despite the situation, Gov. Ron DeSantis decided to go on vacation. The U.S. Health and Human Services...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Restaurants#Vacation#Omicron#Democratic#Twitter#Blue Anon
The Free Press - TFP

6 Reasons Florida Gov. DeSantis Has Reason To Boast About 2021, And Democrats Are Increasingly Desperate To Topple Him

First, COVID-19. COVID “cases” are surging in Florida, as they are across the country. But the reported mildness of the omicron variant has some, even on the left, suggesting that infections are not the metric to be analyzed for success in fighting the virus. Instead, hospitalizations and death seem more relevant, such analysts say.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
mediaite.com

‘Where is Ron DeSantis?’ Mayor’s Taunt of Florida’s Governor Becomes Rallying Cry on the Left

Florida Mayor Jerry Demings (D) attacked Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Tuesday over his handling of Covid-19 in the state – kicking off a new rallying cry on the left. Demings, the mayor of Orange County, blamed DeSantis during a press conference for counties not receiving funding for testing as cases are rapidly rising due to the Omicron variant.
FLORIDA STATE
cbslocal.com

Florida Mayor Calls Out Gov. DeSantis For Being MIA During Omicron Surge

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — As Florida goes through the latest wave of COVID-19, the mayor of one of the state’s largest counties has called out Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he has been missing in action as some municipalities have brought back mask mandates and opened up new testing sites in response to overwhelming demand.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

‘Where are you now?’ Florida mayor asks DeSantis amid COVID surge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The head of one of Florida’s largest counties is calling out Gov. Ron DeSantis for his overall handling of the coronavirus pandemic as the omicron variant spreads across the state. “He signed into law legislation that effectively prohibited local governments from being able to...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Who said it, President Biden or Gov. DeSantis? | Editorial

This article represents the opinion of the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. As revelers prepare to toast the new year tonight, besides popping some corks we might want to pop a few bubbles, too — the political kind that reinforce our beliefs whether they’re right or wrong. Take Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden, for example. They couldn’t be more different, could they? So it should be really easy to figure out who said what this year. Try this quiz and see. And for those of us who don’t score 100 percent, maybe we should make a New Year’s resolution to stick a pin in our own bubble and talk to people whose political views might differ. Maybe the other side isn’t always wrong. Here we go.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

411K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy