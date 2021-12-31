ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 most memorable moments of the Yankees 2021 season: The good, bad and ugly

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

How does a 92-win season and fifth straight trip to the postseason become a disappointment? When the team in question is the Yankees, that’s how.

Not only did the team fizzle out before the Division Series, it was the way in which they fell short. Injuries defined large chunks of the season, the offense went through multiple stretches of incompetence and several players underperformed expectations to a startling degree.

Throw all that in a pot and you get a season full of memorable moments, both good and bad. These ten will go down in Yankee history alongside the 2021 team, for better or worse.

1. The Wild Card Game debacle

All anyone will remember from this season, as is usually the case, is the way it ended. Rather than hoisting a trophy, or even an American League East banner, the Yankees had to sit and take a beating from the Red Sox in the Wild Card Game.

Gerrit Cole got six outs and allowed two homers, resulting in three earned runs and the biggest black mark on his career. Cole’s bread and butter went stale. He threw 23 fastballs and only got five swings and misses. A measly two of those heaters went for called strikes.

It was all bad, made even worse by the capacity crowd at Fenway Park serenading him to an early exit.

2. The 13-game winning streak…

Nobody could touch the men in pinstripes from Aug. 14-Aug. 27, when the club went two weeks without a loss.

The Yankees weren’t fattening up on cupcakes, either. Seven of the 13 wins came against playoff teams, including two against the eventual World Series winners. A three-game sweep of the Red Sox was in there as well, followed by a commanding sweep in Minnesota where the Yankees outscored the Twins 24-8.

Highlights from the streak included a three-run outburst against dominant closer Liam Hendriks, three wins from Cole in which the ace allowed one earned run and struck out 24 hitters in 17.2 innings, and the only second half game against a non-Baltimore opponent where the Bombers put up double-digit runs.

3. …Followed by the seven-game losing streak

The high of a 13-game romp was quickly followed by seven straight losses.

The first two games in September were wins, then the carnage began. The Yankees tripped over their own feet for back-to-back losses against the Orioles. What followed — a four-game sweep to the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium — put their playoff hopes in dire shape.

They eventually recovered enough to get in, but the up-and-down September that caused DJ LeMahieu to label the Yankees as the “ streakiest team in the league ” was as agonizing as it was rewarding.

4. Judge’s walk off clinches Wild Card spot

A ball off the pitcher’s glove that doesn’t even leave the infield grass can’t be that exciting, right? It can when it clinches a postseason berth.

Aaron Judge’s fortuitous line drive off Andrew Kittredge in the final regular season game of the year squirted just far enough to let Tyler Wade race home. When Wade’s hand grazed across the plate, the crowd unleashed a cathartic roar and the players, fittingly, mobbed Judge, who was their best player all year.

5. September sweep in Fenway

Making the playoffs might not have been a possibility if not for a dreamlike weekend in Boston.

From Sept. 24-26, the Yankees bullied their Northeast neighbors and picked up three crucial wins. Giancarlo Stanton was the star of the show, swatting home runs in each of the wins, including a go-ahead grand slam that landed 452 feet later.

It was a season of sweeps in the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry. The Yankees had their aforementioned one during the 13-game winning streak, but in June the Red Sox swept the Yankees twice, including their first three gamer in the Bronx since 2011 .

6. Corey Kluber’s no-hitter

It feels like a lifetime ago, but Corey Kluber threw a no-hitter.

Facing his old team in Texas, the 35-year-old Kluber was a walk away from a perfect game. Throwing a no-hitter on just 101 pitches is a wildly impressive accomplishment, and when you factor in the nine strikeouts, Kluber had one of the best pitching performances in Yankee history.

7. The Gallo and Rizzo trades

The entire tone of the Yankees’ season shifted at the trade deadline.

On July 29, the team traded a handful of prospects to Texas for Joey Gallo and two minor leaguers to the Cubs for Anthony Rizzo. In one fell swoop, the Italian stallions gave the Yankees two much-needed left-handed power threats.

Rizzo homered in each of his first two games with the Yankees and while Gallo’s first months with the team were largely a disappointment, he has a chance to redeem himself next season. The trades—as well as the low key bullpen reinforcements brought by Clay Holmes and Joely Rodriguez—seemed to galvanize the clubhouse.

The Yankees lost 14-0 to Tampa Bay and fell to 53-48 on July 29, the day Brian Cashman executed the Gallo and Rizzo deals. His team then won 23 of its next 27 games.

8. The Field of Dreams game

It was a loss for the Yankees, but the August 12 game in Dyersville, Iowa was one of the more memorable moments of the entire MLB season.

Tim Anderson’s walk off home run into the corn fields put a perfect cap on the sepia-toned nostalgia fest, and while the Yankees were on the wrong end of it, they’d begin their 13-game winning streak immediately afterward.

9. Gio tumbles into the dugout

In Game 162, just three innings before Judge punched the Yankees’ postseason ticket, Gio Ursela made their defensive highlight of the season.

Ranging all the way from his shifted shortstop position, Urshela gloved Austin Meadows’ foul pop and then careened into the Rays’ dugout at full speed.

“He looked like a missile flying in there and it scared me to death,” manager Aaron Boone said after the game .

10. A trio of triple plays

The Angels have not turned a triple play since 1997. The 2021 Yankees turned three in less than a month.

Even crazier, two of them came in the ninth inning. The first one, on May 21, held a 1-1 tie and allowed Gleyber Torres to walk off the White Sox in the bottom of the inning. The other ninth-inning triple play, on June 20, clinched a win against the A’s after Aroldis Chapman walked the first two hitters. Those two were both a 5-4-3 triple play, as standard as a triple play can be.

Sandwiched between those was a 1-3-6-2-5-6 (the first of its kind in MLB history) at the Blue Jays’ temporary home in Buffalo on June 17.

©2021 New York Daily News.

