Israel: Palestinian shot, killed in alleged stabbing attempt

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man as he ran toward a bus stop in the occupied West Bank on Friday wielding a knife in an attempted stabbing attack, the military said.

It said Amir Atef Reyan got out of a car at a junction and advanced toward a group of Israeli civilians and soldiers waiting at the bus stop. He was shot before reaching them. The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed that Reyan died from his wounds.

Photos and videos published online show the Palestinian lying face down at a junction near an Israeli settlement before being taken away in an ambulance. The Israeli military also released a photo of the knife.

The alleged attack comes amid an uptick in stabbings against Israeli citizens. Earlier this month, an ultra-Orthodox Jew was seriously wounded after being stabbed by a Palestinian man just outside the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City. The attacker was shot dead by Israeli police.

Settler violence against Palestinians has also intensified in recent weeks after a Jewish settler was shot and killed by a Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank. The killing ignited a string of settler retaliation attacks that left at least four Palestinians moderately wounded and sparked a series of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. Around 600,000 Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the occupied territory, which is home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians. The Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

Israel views the West Bank as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people. The Palestinians consider the growing settlements as a violation of international law that threatens a two-state solution to the conflict, a position with wide international support.

Related
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Weighs A New Attack On Gaza, Allowing Hisham Abu Hawash To Die On Hunger Strike

This Saturday, perhaps the largest escalation between the Palestinian armed factions and Israeli military occurred, when 2 rockets — allegedly fired by Hamas — struck the sea near Israel’s Tel Aviv. With Israel provoking Gaza frequently since the unconditional ceasefire in May last year, the Israelis now threaten war and the murder of a Palestinian political prisoner on hunger strike.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Israeli Settlement#Ap#Jewish
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

The Palestinian School of Terrorism

A Palestinian teacher and three school children were directly involved in the recent spate of terror attacks against Israelis in Jerusalem and the West Bank. This came as little surprise to those familiar with the ongoing hate and incitement against Israel in Palestinian schools and textbooks, as well as in the media, mosques and university campuses.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Iran condemns Israel's raid on Syrian port

Tehran [Iran], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia. "The leaders of the Zionist regime (of Israel) do not stand the stability, security and tranquility of the region," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said according to the ministry's website. This...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Gaza Launches 2 Rockets at Tel Aviv, Blames the Weather

The Israel Defense Forces have rejected a claim by Gaza terrorist groups that a launch of two rockets, both fired at central Israel on Saturday morning, were accidental and “caused by [inclement] weather conditions.”. “This morning, 2 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel. According to protocol, no sirens...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

An Israeli leader criticized Jewish ‘settler violence.’ Now he has 24/7 protection after extremist threats.

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said Monday that he will receive round-the-clock protection following threats of harm from extremist Israeli Jews. The news comes amid a sharp increase in attacks targeting Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank, which Barlev had criticized in recent discussions with a visiting U.S. State Department official. His remarks drew the ire of right-wing politicians in the country, including members of the coalition government in which he serves.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Days After the Murder, Bennett Government Demolishes Parts of Homesh

Nine days after the murder of the Homesh yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman at the hands of loathsome Arab terrorists, and on the morning after a massive solidarity march and rally at the site of his murder (Thousands March to Homesh After Terror Attack, Demand Israel’s Return to Site) where a long list of right-wing leaders demanded the regulation of the outpost, on Friday morning, Police, Border Police and Army units began to demolish family homes and a boarding facility in Homesh in northern Samaria, though not yet the Yeshiva building itself or the student’s tent dorm.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree to step up terror attacks against Israel

The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist groups agreed on a plan to increase cooperation and ramp up terrorist attacks, particularly in Judea and Samaria, during “a lengthy leadership meeting” on Saturday,” according to the Palestine Information Center. “The two movements agreed on a number of...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Gaza Border Violence Erupts After Palestinian President Visits Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli was wounded in a shooting attack on the Gaza border on Wednesday, the military said, after a rare visit to Israel by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas drew condemnation from the enclave's Hamas rulers. The Israeli military said it responded to the shooting with tank fire, targeting...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Palestinian president makes rare Israel visit for talks

Israel unveiled a package of "confidence-building measures" for the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on his first visit in years. Abbas, leading a high-ranking delegation on his first visit to Israel for an official meeting since 2010, held talks with Gantz at his home in the central town of Rosh HaAyin, according to Israeli sources and media. "We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasised the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence -- for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz said after the meeting on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Israel's defence ministry announced "confidence-building measures" with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes

Israel's military said early Sunday it launched strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory. Video filmed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, showed three huge explosions and fighter jets could be heard flying overhead. There was no immediate confirmation on possible casualties.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Israeli minister gets 24/7 guard, blames Jewish extremists

JERUSALEM — Israel’s government minister for public security on Monday said he is now under round-the-clock protection after coming under threats from Jewish extremists. Omer Barlev also accused members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s pro-settler Yemina party of contributing to the fraught atmosphere. Barlev sparked an uproar...
MIDDLE EAST
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Israel’s ironic treatment of Palestinian Christians

Consider the irony if Jesus were born today in Bethlehem and his parents wanted to take him to Jerusalem to visit a holy site — they would likely be barred from doing so. First, they would be living in a condition of Israeli occupation, required to apply for a permit, face a 24 feet high barrier wall, and go through numerous checkpoints along the way. The same would be true for any Palestinian Christian. (Maybe in some ways not so different than 2,000 years ago, when it was the Jews who were subject to the domination of Rome.)
RELIGION
