In an acrimonious time, some welcome fresh attention to Socrates and the art of civilized arguing

Daniel Fryer is an assistant professor at the University of Michigan Law School. Michael Eric Dyson’s latest book, “Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America,” is an ambitious effort to explain how Black performance shapes this country. The 50-chapter volume collects three decades of Dyson’s efforts to interpret and embody Black performance through his work. As an interpreter, Dyson shares both his admiring and critical commentary that makes the book a fun read. But it is his embodied performance in a vast range of roles — as he lays them out: “preacher, writer, pastor, university professor, public intellectual, lecturer, cultural critic, author, social activist, newspaper columnist, radio talk show host, political analyst, and media commentator” — that readers are likely to find applause-worthy. For decades, Dyson has been astonishingly prolific as he emphatically advances the cause of racial justice in the academy and beyond. And this book offers a rare opportunity to see the range of his written and spoken technique in one place.

