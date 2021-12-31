Mark Andrews nears Ravens receiving records as he produces one of the greatest seasons ever by a tight end

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens entered the game as underdogs at home, and fall short as the defense played well all game. The first touchdown of the game was scored on a pick-six by safety Chuck Clark. The defense gave Matthew Stafford trouble in the first half by intercepting him twice. Stafford would engineer a pair of scoring drives in the second half, including the go-ahead touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. With this loss, the Ravens’ chances to make the playoffs fall to just 8 percent. Rams 20, Ravens 19 final.Ravens did not trail til :57 left (it’s not how you start…). Depleted BAL defense held til final drive. Ravens 5th straight loss, now 8-8.BAL’s 4th 1-point gm of season: 1-3 in those close decisions. 🏈@wjz — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 2, 2022 FINAL: Rams 20, Ravens 19. Ravens' inability to finish crushes their playoff hopes. Baltimore's playoff chances are at 8%. During Ravens' 5-game losing streak, they have lost 4 games by a total of 5 points. Ravens didn't score an offensive TD for the first time in three years. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 2, 2022

