ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tolls set to increase on Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge starting Saturday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9gBn_0dZpjdea00

This is the last day before tolls increase on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Starting with the new year tomorrow, the price to cross over the Hudson River will be increasing - the amount depending on whether or not you have an E-ZPass.

For standard E-ZPass - the hike is 50 cents - up to $5.75.

Commuter E-ZPass holders will see just a 30 cent increase to $3.45.

The biggest jump coming for those who get tolls by mail - it'll cost you $7.48 to drive across.

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Yes, tolls are increasing in New Jersey on Jan. 1. Here’s where.

Short of hearing there is a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking, the next most disliked phrase for Jersey drivers is, your tolls are going up. January 1 is toll increase day on the state’s three largest toll roads. Some smaller toll agencies also are increasing their tolls, while other authorities have held the line on increases. Let’s round them up so you don’t get a surprise at the toll booth on New Year’s Day.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cuomo
PIX11

Tolls increase on NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers will be paying higher tolls in 2022 on some major roadways in New Jersey.  The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, raised tolls by 3% starting on Saturday.  The agency uses toll indexing to determine rate hikes. Toll increases are based on […]
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Turnpike To Introduce 5% Toll Increase Starting This Weekend

By: KDKA-TV News Staff/em> HARRISBURG (KDKA) — This weekend will be the beginning of new tolls for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Starting on Sunday after midnight, tolls will be increased by 5% for both the E-ZPass and toll by plate systems. The only exception is for the new Southern Beltway, PA Turnpike 576. While this is an increase, turnpike officials say this is the first time since 2016 the rate hike has been less than 6%. The Pennsylvania Turnpike’s rates have been rising steadily for more than 10 years to pay for construction and repair work along the roadways. “The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers,” officials said. A full list of all toll rates for the new year can be found here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEM

Bay City Bridge Partners clarify rumors about tolling structure

The Bay City Bridge Partners announced on Wednesday nothing has changed in the tolling structure agreed upon between them and Bay City. Bay City residents will not be charged for tolls with a transponder until five years after the construction of both bridges are finished. No tolls will be charged when under any declared state of emergency.
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Commuter#Hudson River
providencedailydose.com

Work Starts Monday — Washington Bridge West

Commuters heading into the city may want to give themselves a few extra minutes Monday morning when RIDOT begins a $78-million project to repair and widen Washington Bridge. All lanes on I-195 West will be narrowed and shifted to the right from the Broadway interchange in East Providence to the South Main Street exit in Providence. RIDOT also will reduce the number of lanes from two to one at the Taunton Avenue/Veterans Memorial Parkway/Warren Avenue on-ramp, requiring drivers to merge into a single lane prior to entering the highway.
PROVIDENCE, RI
kisswtlz.com

Bay Area Residents To Learn About Bridge Tolls

Along with the work underway on Liberty Bridge, Bay City Bridge Partners plans to utilize the winter and next spring to begin education on how to use the bridges once tolling takes effect. Drivers will not see a toll booth. Instead, they may install “sticker-like” transponders that are read by RFID readers over the bridge entrances with unlimited crossings for just $15 a month for both residents and non-residents. Those without transponders will receive an invoice for tolls based on a capture of their license plate number at $.50 per crossing for residents with transponders and regular two-axle vehicles.
BAY CITY, MI
manisteenews.com

Work on Maple Street Bridge to start in January

MANISTEE — The new year will bring new construction and projects to Manistee. Among one of the first construction projects will be the rehabilitation of the Maple Street Bridge. Work is scheduled to begin in January. According Manistee City Council meeting agenda for Jan. 4, the city has contracted...
MANISTEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are new mandates in New Jersey to try to help stop the spread of COVID. Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility. Meanwhile, an executive order in Newark will require proof of vaccination for public New Year’s Eve events Friday. By Jan. 10, anyone entering most indoor businesses must show proof of at least one dose, and then be fully vaccinated three weeks later. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
HOBOKEN, NJ
News 12

Where to pick up at-home tests issued by Connecticut health officials

UPDATE: Gov. Lamont announces says a shipment of at-home COVID-19 tests was delivered to New Britain Friday morning. We will update with information on distribution as it comes in. Connecticut municipalities are expected to distribute at home tests. Below is a compilation of some of the places where you can...
News 12

Police: 2 charged with murder in fatal Coram shooting

Police say two people were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Coram on Dec. 2. Branzel Bonner Jr. was found shot in the woods behind Middle Country Road. Police say he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CORAM, NY
News 12

News 12

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy