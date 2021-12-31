Tolls set to increase on Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge starting Saturday

This is the last day before tolls increase on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.



Starting with the new year tomorrow, the price to cross over the Hudson River will be increasing - the amount depending on whether or not you have an E-ZPass.



For standard E-ZPass - the hike is 50 cents - up to $5.75.



Commuter E-ZPass holders will see just a 30 cent increase to $3.45.



The biggest jump coming for those who get tolls by mail - it'll cost you $7.48 to drive across.