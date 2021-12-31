ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie man charged with hit-and-run after injuring pedestrian

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcDmu_0dZpjclr00

A Poughkeepsie man has charged in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Police say Alix Janove hit a 63-year-old woman on Route 52 and Millholland Drive in Fishkill earlier this month.

Witnesses say they saw him stop and speak to the woman before fleeing the scene.

After a monthlong investigation, investigators were able to identify and locate Janove.

He's charged with leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident and was released on an appearance ticket.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Fishkill, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Fishkill, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
News 12

News 12

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy