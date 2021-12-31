Poughkeepsie man charged with hit-and-run after injuring pedestrian

A Poughkeepsie man has charged in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured.



Police say Alix Janove hit a 63-year-old woman on Route 52 and Millholland Drive in Fishkill earlier this month.



Witnesses say they saw him stop and speak to the woman before fleeing the scene.



After a monthlong investigation, investigators were able to identify and locate Janove.



He's charged with leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident and was released on an appearance ticket.