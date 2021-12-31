Arkansas football vs. Penn State: Scouting report, score prediction for Outback Bowl

Arkansas will look to start the new year with its first bowl win since the 2016 Liberty Bowl when it plays Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2).

The clash in Tampa will be the first time the two programs play in football and Arkansas' first bowl game in Florida since the 2007 Capital One Bowl.

Here's how Arkansas (8-4) and Penn State (7-5) match up.

Penn State opt outs

Penn State has had a few key players decide not to play while they prepare for April's NFL Draft. The Nittany Lions defense has lost some of its key contributors.

Linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith announced their decisions to skip the Outback Bowl before Christmas. They were Penn State's leading tacklers and leave the team with just two linebackers, Curtis Jacobs and Jesse Luketa, with any game experience. Luketa has spent most of the season at defensive end.

Safety and team captain Jaquan Brisker announced his decision to opt out on Monday, the day after Penn State arrived in Tampa. Receiver Jahan Dotson, an All-Big Ten selection and the team's receiving leader with 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns, also opted out Monday. Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo announced his opting out on Wednesday.

Arkansas opt-outs

Star receiver Treylon Burks opted out not long after the bowl was announced. Defensive end Tre Williams opted out after he was charged with driving while intoxicated a few days before Christmas.

Warren Thompson and De'Vion Warren are listed first on the depth chart at wideout. Warren has caught 13 passes for 219 yards but no touchdowns, while Thompson caught 18 for 292 yards and two scores.

Arkansas' second-leading receiver, Tyson Morris, is not listed on the depth chart and did not travel with the team to Tampa. Coach Sam Pittman said Morris was "dealing with some issues back home" and could join the team this week.

Jashaud Stewart will start at defensive end in place of Williams. Stewart appeared in all 12 games this season, has seven total tackles and has mostly played on special teams.

Passing offenses

Both teams rely mostly on passing for offensive production. But with both teams losing their best receivers, the game plans could change.

Almost 70% of Penn State's offensive touchdowns were passes. Quarterback Sean Clifford had one of his best games against Auburn, completing 87% of his passes in a 28-20 win. Dotson was the team's biggest weapon at receiver, and his opting out is comparable to Arkansas' loss of Burks.

Arkansas' offense has been more balanced. Even with the loss of Burks, Arkansas can take advantage of Penn State's heavy losses at linebacker and safety.

COVID-19 looms

Five bowl games have already been canceled due to COVID-19 issues. A sixth, the Gator Bowl, features a new team, Rutgers, instead of Texas A&M.

Neither team has announced any positive tests, but the possibility of an outbreak remains. With both teams already in Tampa and the game days away, it's unlikely that a replacement opponent would be added.

Score prediction

Arkansas 31, Penn State 24: The Nittany Lions have lost multiple key play on both sides of the ball, a weakness a less-depleted Arkansas can exploit.