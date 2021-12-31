ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother asks for police apology over officer’s selfie at scene of fatal stabbing

By Kevin Rawlinson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Sign on the side of the Merseyside Police Headquarters building Photograph: Keith Douglas/Alamy

The mother of a teenager who was stabbed to death in 2018 has demanded an apology from police after learning that an officer kept pictures he took of himself lying down at the scene of the killing.

Mandy Jamieson, whose son Daniel Gee-Jamieson was killed aged 16, accused the officer, Ryan Connolly, of sullying the memory of her child. It came after the Guardian revealed Connolly had been caught with that picture and another of a man suffering a mental health crisis, as well as having sent “appalling” racist, homophobic and offensive images via WhatsApp.

“What he did was disgusting and heartless, especially as a police officer who is supposed to protect people. He has trampled on the memory of my son as far as I am concerned,” Jamieson said.

“I want an apology from the police – I think I deserve one. They did not even tell me and I only found out about it from the press.

“I had to speak to the mayor about it and she got a CID detective to ring me. I am so angry about it but not surprised. It is shocking the way victims and their families are treated in this country,” she told MailOnline.

Connolly’s case echoes that of the two Metropolitan police officers who used their mobile phones to take pictures at the scene where two sisters lay murdered . The pair were convicted in court after admitting misconduct in public office.

Related: Merseyside police under fire over conduct of sacked officer

He had already resigned from Merseyside police by the time a gross misconduct hearing was held in November. The discipline tribunal found Connolly guilty after deciding he had committed a litany of disciplinary offences over a six-year period while a serving officer. He was formally sacked after the hearing.

The force has been criticised this week for its handling of the case. Vinny Tomlinson, the former chair of Merseyside’s Black Police Association, who attended the tribunal hearing, said: “In all of my time working at Merseyside police, Connolly’s conduct is the worst example of one person’s misconduct of this type I can recall. He transgressed on an almost industrial scale, over a number of years, most of which was carried out whilst he was on duty.

“Why has Connolly not faced criminal charges for misconduct in a public office and data protection breaches? Have all of the individuals abused by Connolly been contacted by Merseyside police and aware? Have the family … been informed of Connolly’s behaviour at the scene?

“Why has Merseyside police still not published the outcome of Connolly’s hearing within 28 days as it is required to do?”

On Wednesday, Merseyside police’s deputy chief constable, Ian Critchley, said: “I am appalled by Connolly’s actions, they are beyond comprehension and are not in keeping with the high standards and values that we expect here.”

He added: “Our officers carry out exceptionally brave selfless acts every single day, protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities, yet here we see the despicable acts of a very selfish individual who has no place in our police service.”

Critchley called Connolly’s behaviour “deplorable”, saying it served to “undermine the public’s confidence and trust in the police”.

The Guardian

