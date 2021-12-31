ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share your photos and stories of early signs of spring in 2022

By Guardian community team
 2 days ago
Hedgehogs are some of the hibernating mammals that may be confused by the warmer weather.

With hibernating mammals emerging from slumber early, warmer winters and seasonal changes we would like to know about any early signs of spring you have spotted near you.

From joy at seeing beautiful scenes to concern about what it means for the environment, you can see what Guardian readers told us last year.

If you are sharing pictures please tell us where and when you took them. We would also be interested in seeing any older photos you have for comparison, or can describe how things were in previous years.

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

This callout is aimed at readers in the northern hemisphere, but if you have seen anything notable where you are in the southern hemisphere you can still tell us about it.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

