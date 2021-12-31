Dining and going out in South Florida: What’s new in 2022?

A couple enjoys the music of the Barenaked Ladies during the Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Saturday, November 13. The festival returns to the beach April 8-10. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

As migrants flooded South Florida over the past year, we did not set up Dust Bowl-era border checks on I-95, but instead made plans to welcome them with new restaurants, music venues and cultural events.

These modern-day Okies arrive not to seek their fortune but to spend it, and the momentum their arrival has inspired across the social landscape in South Florida is exhilarating.

The South Florida lifestyle is changing before our eyes, and while it is not all for the good — we each have our own list of negatives, beginning with traffic — we can’t help but be optimistic about this infusion of energy .

Here’s a look at some of the ways cultural life in South Florida will be different in 2022.

New restaurants aplenty

The hospitality industry is in turmoil, but if you are looking for optimism in 2022, you’ll find it among the wave of new and new-look restaurants that will define dining in South Florida in 2022.

Where to begin? Acclaimed Chef Giovanni Rocchio recently came out of retirement to lead the kitchen at Holly Blue in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village . James Beard-nominated Chef Timon Balloo is poised to open the Katherine restaurant any day now in the old Foxy Brown space on Broward Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale. A few blocks away, Wynwood cult desserter Derek Kaplan is building a new outpost of Fireman Derek’s bakery. On Las Olas, YOLO just unveiled a multimillion-dollar renovation.

Star Chef Jose Mendin has revealed plans to open Pubbelly Sushi restaurants on Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale and in Boca Raton’s new Restaurant Row next to Town Center Mall, which also will be home to a new El Camino. The new Mandarin Oriental hotel will bring restaurants and rooftop cocktails to downtown Boca Raton later in 2022.

Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach this summer is scheduled to welcome a South Florida edition of Harry’s, the iconic Manhattan steakhouse and cocktail bar, along with a sister spot, Adrienne’s Pizza Bar.

All that, and the Brooklyn-based food freak-out known as Smorgasburg recently announced it will debut Smorgasburg Miami in Wynwood in March.

Music festivals return

All the major South Florida music festivals will be back in 2022. Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns to the woods near Lake O March 3-6 with a lineup including Tame Impala, Gary Clark Jr., Megan Thee Stallion and Porter Robinson ( OkeechobeeFest.com ). Tortuga Music Festival returns to its spring rotation April 8-10 with headliners Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett ( TortugaMusicFestival.com ), followed by SunFest in West Palm Beach April 28-May 1 with a lineup TBD ( SunFest.com ). Ultra Music Festival is May 25-27 in Miami’s Bayfront Park, led by David Guetta, DJ Snake, Tiesto, Kygo and Sofi Tukker ( UltraMusicFestival.com ).

Brightline in Boca Raton, Aventura

Brightline expects to open stops in its Miami-to-West Palm Beach rail service in Boca Raton and Aventura by the fourth quarter of 2022. This is also when the line from West Palm Beach to Orlando is expected to be complete. While that section will undergo a testing phase that will run into 2023, amenity-rich rail service from Miami to Orlando is just around the bend.

Since resuming service in November, Brightline has offered many reminders of its ability to be a catalyst for community interaction. For instance, through Jan. 31, a round-trip Brightline ticket will get you free admission to the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, currently showing the exhibit “Frida Kahlo Diego Rivera & Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.” The deal also applies to the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, and the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum in Miami. Visit GoBrightline.com .

Florida Panthers come downtown

More than 70 years after it opened, Fort Lauderdale’s unloved War Memorial Auditorium is getting an extraordinary face lift and expansion that is scheduled to open in 2022 under the stewardship of the Florida Panthers hockey club. The new venue, on the west side of Holiday Park just off Federal Highway, will be nearly 150,000 square feet and include two NHL-regulation ice rinks — one as a Panthers practice rink, the other for public skating and youth programs — as well as a concert venue and seated dining indoors and out. Let’s call it a game changer for downtown family events and entertainment. Visit FTLWarMemorial.com .

The new Fort Lauderdale beach

The evolution of the Fort Lauderdale oceanfront continues, both physically and philosophically. The $78 million remodel of the corner of A1A and Las Olas Boulevard into Las Olas Oceanside Park (you can call it The LOOP) is still being tweaked, with 2022 bringing a redesign of DC Alexander Park to include an observation deck and 42-foot shade canopy.

Nearby, the Audacy Beach Festival is poised to return in 2022 after a successful December debut with a surprisingly strong lineup including Lil Nas X, Twenty One Pilots and Steve Aoki. Visit AudacyBeachFestival.com .

A few blocks north on the beach, the homegrown Seaglass Rosé Experience will bring wine, music and celebrity chefs (such as Jose Mendin, Steve Martorano and Paula DaSilva) to the sand opposite the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Jan. 21-23. Visit SeaglassExperience.com .

In the first quarter of 2022, the 22-story Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale will open, with a large third-floor pool terrace overlooking the ocean, oceanfront restaurant Evelyn’s Table and a lobby cafe and champagne bar called Honey Fitz.

“From beach to city, Fort Lauderdale has a youthful and vibrant spirit, and we are channeling that energy,” said General Manager Mazen Saleh, formerly of Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, in a statement. Visit FourSeasons.com/fortlauderdale .

Thankfully, the Elbo Room remains the Elbo Room, in all its glory.

Big shows at Hard Rock Live

In the past few months, 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has become a go-to destination for global, stadium-size acts looking to get closer to fans in a small room.

The announcement of Metallica’s Nov. 4 concert at Hard Rock Live was a WTF moment for music fans across the country, and the show was a quick sellout. Then came the Rolling Stones on Nov. 23, closing their long-running No Filter Tour to a packed house. Next up is Billy Joel on Jan. 28 (only platinum-level seats remaining, starting at more than $1,100), followed by Elton John with a Feb. 27 show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. A handful of tickets remain, starting at $405, at MyHRL.com .

As crazy as these shows sound, word is that more of these intimate concerts are coming in 2022.

South Beach goes north

You will no longer have to travel to South Beach to get that South Beach club vibe in 2022. Flagler Village rooftop pool lounge The Easton opened in 2021 with a performance by Grammy-winning DJ Diplo. In West Palm Beach, nightlife entrepreneur Cleve Mash opened Clematis Social with French DJ Cedric Gervais spinning the opening party in May. Just two weeks ago, Rooftop in downtown Fort Lauderdale hosted international DJ icon Paul Oakenfold.

Rooftop’s Tim Petrillo says the Oakenfold booking was a response to what his hospitality group, The Restaurant People, sees as a new direction for the city: “Fort Lauderdale is changing. Fort Lauderdale is really an extension of Miami,” he said.

Meanwhile, David Cardaci, owner of The Easton, opened nightclub The Angeles on Dec. 9. It is a spectacular space, a classic dance club, created within the historic walls of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in the heart of Flagler Village.

The nightlife general manager at The Angeles is Brandon Helverson, a veteran of Story in Miami and director of VIP accommodations for the Rolling Loud tour. Cardaci will not tip his hand on what DJs may show up at The Angeles in 2022 — but he did book Diplo.

New faces for old spaces

The Pompano Beach Amphitheater is scheduled to reopen Feb. 19 after a $3.5 million renovation that includes a new tensile-fabric roof over the seating area (finally!). Other upgrades include new restrooms, an updated concession stand, new stage lighting and ticket booth improvements. The new Pompano Amp will debut with a performance by classic-rock icons Styx, who are taken very seriously around here. Visit PompanoBeachArts.org .

In downtown Fort Lauderdale, expect The Parker (formerly Parker Playhouse), which debuted in September after a beautiful $30 million remodel, to again be a source of an eclectic brand of sophisticated songwriting talent. Upcoming shows include Lyle Lovett, Lucinda Williams, Joe Jackson and a spoken word show by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, who is very funny and certainly has stories to tell. Visit ParkerPlayhouse.com .

Save the music halls

Small and midsize music venues across the country closed during the dark days of the pandemic, so 2022 may be a good time to appreciate local stages that are still with us. Due to the size of the venue and the personal tastes of the owners, you’ll find music that just doesn’t fit anywhere else in rooms like the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton, Respectable Street in West Palm Beach, the Culture Room and Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Luna Star Café in North Miami and many others. Join me in my resolution to hit shows in these clubs more often.

The Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton teetered on the edge of permanent closure last summer before owner Albert Poliak, aided by an outpouring of support from fans, and his landlord reached a compromise on his rent. His current calendar is dotted with cancellations but Poliak’s opening 2022 with several strong shows, including the Fabulous Thunderbirds (Jan. 7), Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre (Jan. 15-16), Todd Snider (Jan. 18), Anders Osbourne (Jan. 21-22) and The Fritz and Lemon City Trio (Jan. 29). Visit FunkyBiscuit.com .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com .