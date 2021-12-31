A special January election will decide Broward’s newest state representative. Here are the four candidates

Four very different candidates are competing to become the newest member of the Florida House of Representatives in a January 2022 special election.

The contenders are Daryl Campbell, Josephus “JoJo” Eggelletion III, Rod Kemp and Elijah Manley.

Though there are some mostly subtle differences, the candidates are generally in sync on most major issues.

There are much larger differences in life experience, personality and approach.

Three of the four have been involved, in divergent ways, in politics. None has been elected to office before.

One of the Democrats will take office as a member of the minority party in Tallahassee, where Republicans are in complete control of the Legislature

Hanging over the election is the question of precisely when the winner will take office , and whether he’ll actually be allowed to cast any votes in Tallahassee before having to run in another election.

Special election

House District 94 includes northwest Fort Lauderdale and parts of Wilton Manors, Oakland Park, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes and Plantation, and includes large African American and Caribbean American communities.

The Jan. 11 election will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of state Rep. Bobby DuBose, a Fort Lauderdale Democrat who unsuccessfully sought his party’s congressional nomination in a Nov. 2 special primary. Under Florida’s resign-to-run law, DuBose had to submit an irrevocable resignation from the state House to run for the U.S. House.

All the candidates running to succeed DuBose are Democrats, so the primary is open to all registered voters in the district.

The winner will become the next state representative, but it’s possible he’ll never get a chance to cast a vote in Tallahassee on behalf of his constituents before facing another election.

The decision on when to seat the next Democratic state representative is up to Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls. It is possible that he could delay seating the winner until after the legislative session is complete.

In 2019, Democratic state Rep. Dan Daley was first elected to his northwest Broward seat in a special election when no other candidates came forward to win. But then-House Speaker Jose Oliva declined to seat Daley until the date that would have been the date of the special general election had there been one.

That didn’t take place until after the completion of that year’s legislative session.

The same scenario is possible this year. The special general election, if there had been one, would have been March 8. The annual session is scheduled to end March 11, before the results of that contest are certified.

So, if Sprowls so chooses, the 94th District’s residents won’t have a voice when lawmakers decide on the once-a-decade change to the boundaries of all the state’s congressional and legislative districts, consider restrictions on access to abortions and divide up the state’s $100 billion annual budget.

Regardless of the new representative’s swearing in date, his tenure will be short. The entire state House of Representatives is up for election next year, with primaries in August and a general election in November.

Politics & policy

The candidates are mostly in agreement on policy and politics, though there are some nuanced differences.

Among the candidates, Eggelletion — whose father served in the state House in a more collegial era when the two sides worked together — comes across as most willing to work within the system to achieve his goals.

Manley, an outspoken progressive who challenged incumbent DuBose in the 2020 primary, pushes for broader change.

Manley’s activism helped prod Gov. Ron DeSantis to set the special election for the House seat. The governor delayed for months setting special elections for the 94th District and two other seats. DeSantis finally did so just 12 days after the Harvard Election Law Clinic filed a lawsuit seeking a judge’s order compelling him to schedule the election dates. Manley was instrumental in lining up plaintiffs and getting the lawsuit filed.

Their differing approaches are reflected in their views on campaign funding. Manley would like to ban political contributions from lobbyists representing interests before the Legislature. Eggelletion said there’s nothing wrong with such contributions.

On some issues, candidates’ responses to a questionnaire from the South Florida Sun Sentinel Editorial Board were vague.

Coronavirus response: Eggelletion and Manley were the most critical of the four candidates over the state’s response to Covid-19. “The Tallahassee refusal to act responsibly” and encourage steps such as masking “has placed every person at risk, including our children,” Eggelletion said.

Manley said it “wasn’t just embarrassing, it was morally bankrupt. We could have saved thousands more lives if this governor took the pandemic seriously.”

Campbell said the state response “could have been better.” Kemp was less specific, suggesting the state should have “taken a consensus from school districts” and “encourage[ed] businesses to operate according to the CDC guidelines.”

DeSantis performance: Manley said Gov. Ron DeSantis “has repeatedly failed this state and put his ambitions ahead of our communities,” “echoed Trump-like attacks” and “rigged the system” to benefit his donors.

Eggelletion said DeSantis earned a grade of F. “We need a governor who is interested in governing the people of Florida … and not focused on a national base of individuals who he believes will take him to the White House.”

Campbell called DeSantis’ performance “subpar” and Kemp gave him a grade of C-minus. “No consistent moral compass of what is best for a certain circumstance, but just divisive political rhetoric,” Kemp said.

None was positive about the Republican-controlled Legislature’s performance

Manley: “failing.” Eggelletion: “D at best.” Campbell: “Below average.” Kemp: “C-.”

Death penalty: Campbell said he opposes it for many reasons, citing criminal justice system errors “which result in innocent people being sentenced to death.”

Manley said he would “continue to have an open mind on this issue.” But, he added, “as it is now, I don’t support the death penalty. My conscience does not believe that it is constitutional, nor is it right for anyone to take another person’s life, and that belief extends to the state.”

Eggelletion said the death penalty has not deterred crime and “must be revisited” because of inequities in the court system and racial and social bias.

Kemp said he doesn’t support the death penalty “in general,” adding there are “some heinous and extreme crimes when proven beyond a reasonable doubt that seems penalty of death may be a deterrent.”

All four candidates said they support background checks for all gun sales, including at gun shows and between private parties. Manley added that he “strongly support[s] the right to own a gun.”

Marijuana: Campbell, Kemp and Manley support legalization of recreational marijuana for adults. Eggelletion was less certain, saying “we should consider” legalization.

Candidate backgrounds

Three of the candidates have overcome challenging circumstances in their backgrounds.

Manley, 22, was “chronically homeless” when growing up, with his family often living out of a car or a storage facility, and showering at the beach before school. In middle school, he cut lawns and washed cars to help the family make ends meet.

Eggelletion, 47, said when he was 18 he was a passenger in a vehicle in which the driver, a friend, “had transported furniture from a store he was employed by and swapped out receipts.” After a plea, he said he received probation and the judge expunged his records.

Kemp, 65, said in a video posted on his website he “made a careless mistake” when he was a young recreational user of drugs. He ended up with a felony conviction, ultimately having his civil rights restored.

Each has been involved in politics in different ways.

Campbell, 35, a behavioral therapist and social worker who lives in Fort Lauderdale, was DuBose’s campaign manager in 2020 and his legislative assistant during the 2021 annual session.

Campbell’s website says he was born in New York and has been “a member of the community since the age of two” attending St. Helen’s Church and School in Lauderdale Lakes, “where he learned the power of God and prayer. As a product of Jamaican parents, Daryl is grounded in his Caribbean roots through his values of family, respect, and integrity.”

Manley, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, has previously run for office. At age 19, he sought countywide School Board seat in 2018, and received 19% of the vote. He challenged then-incumbent DuBose in the Democratic primary in 2021, and received 30% of the vote.

He developed an interest in government and politics at an early age, starting to attend School Board meetings at age 14 and has since served on the School District’s Facilities Task Force and Human Relations Committee.

His candidacy has the support of multiple elected officials, including Mayor Dean Trantalis of Fort Lauderdale, County Commissioner Dale Holness and commissioners in several cities. He’s been endorsed by progressive, Black and environmental Democratic caucuses.

Eggelletion, who lives in Lauderdale Lakes, has been around politics his entire life. “I am the candidate with the most deep-rooted roots in this community,” he said.

His late father , Josephus Eggelletion Jr. was a member of the Broward County Commission and the Florida House after previous service as a Lauderdale Lakes city councilman. He resigned the County Commission in 2009 after pleading guilty in a federal corruption investigation.

Eggelletion said he’s been endorsed Mayors Ken Thurston of Lauderhill and Hazelle Rogers of Lauderdale Lakes, state Sen. Sen. Perry Thurston and several other elected officials, along with the Broward County Medical Association political action committee and the Florida AFL-CIO.

Kemp, 65, is a former banker, a Realtor, and works for a general contractor. He has been active in helping to restore voting rights for felons who have served their sentences.

He was a fundraiser for former President Barack Obama, ran a field office for Charlie Crist’s unsuccessful 2014 gubernatorial campaign, and worked for President Joe Biden’s campaign. He’s served on several boards, including the Fort Lauderdale Charter Revision Board and the city’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board.

Anthony Man can be reached at aman@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @ browardpolitics