Oregon Orders 12 Million COVID-19 Test Kits

Good evening, this is First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons with an important announcement. Yesterday Governor Lamont announced the state will be receiving a shipment of over 1 million at-home COVID tests to be distributed to towns throughout Connecticut. The Town of Madison will be receiving an allotment of these at-home tests and plans to distribute them to Madison residents this Thursday, December 30th. Tests will be distributed through a drive through pick-up line at Brown Intermediate School (located at 980 Durham Road) starting around 12:30 p.m., and will continue until supplies run out, which could be up to 3 p.m. or later depending on demand. Please note that no cars will be allowed to line-up at the distribution site prior to 12 p.m. Distribution will be on a first come, first served basis and be limited to 1 test kit per car. Each test kit contains 2 COVID tests. Proof of Madison residency is required to receive a test kit. Proof of residency includes a driver’s license, tax bill, or car registration with a Madison address, or a 2021 Beach Sticker affixed to the vehicle. Given the volume of tests we will be distributing, please be patient with Town staff and public safety while we work to keep the lines moving safely and as quickly as possible.

MADISON, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO