ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Orders 12 Million COVID-19 Test Kits

mycentraloregon.com
 2 days ago

Oregon has made its largest order yet of COVID-19 tests that will be offered to people around the state for free so they can find out, at home, if they are carrying the virus, and take steps to prevent its spread. Oregon Health Authority placed an order Wednesday with...

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Where Omicron is Spreading Fast

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the U.S., and Michigan is no exception. In fact, Michigan broke a new coronavirus record this week, with the state health department reporting a two-day total of 25,858 confirmed cases earlier this week. Much of the transmission is driven by the highly contagious...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Wilsonville, OR
Bend, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Corydon Democrat

First Omicron variant case documented in Indiana

The Indiana State Dept. of Health recently announced that the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Indiana. The variant was detected through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program. The specimen was collected from an unvaccinated patient on Dec. 9. Indiana was one of just seven states...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah doctor: 'Clearly this infection is coming fast and hard at us'

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 3,303 new COVID cases and seven more deaths since the day before. This is the highest single-day total of new cases since January. "Today we are reporting a very high number of COVID-19 cases. This large number...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Oregon Health Authority#Ihealth Labs#Oha#Abbott Binaxnow#Omicron#Oregonians#Tribes
NBC News

School districts push for in-person return after holiday break amid omicron wave

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Clackamas Review

Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state.Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,948 new cases and 15 deaths. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 climbed to 440 people, up 21 from Wednesday. Oregon has recorded 421,263 infections and 5,655 deaths from COVID-19, which was first reported in China two years ago Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 488,000 new cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
trumbull-ct.gov

COVID-19 Home Test Kit Reservation

Update from the Trumbull Health Department: The Health Department is NOT distributing the Covid-19 Home Kits. The home kits are being distributed through the town directly. In order to receive a kit, register online at: https://veoci.com/v/p/form/vvy3kvq7adj2 . Kit will be available on December 30, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Unity Park, Unity Park Road. Photo identification MUST be shown at the time of pick up. Due to limited availability, the town is only able to provide ONE COVID-19 home test kit at this time. This is only available to Trumbull residents.
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these frontline employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many of these workers felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem residents rush to get rapid COVID-19 testing kits

SALEM — What’s haunting Salem this Christmas: visions of a variant running rampant this winter. “I think the city’s worried about what everybody’s worried about,” said Health Agent David Greenbaum. “That Omicron is going to create a spike and surge in cases that are gonna be uncontrollable at some point.”
SALEM, MA
madisonct.org

COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution

Good evening, this is First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons with an important announcement. Yesterday Governor Lamont announced the state will be receiving a shipment of over 1 million at-home COVID tests to be distributed to towns throughout Connecticut. The Town of Madison will be receiving an allotment of these at-home tests and plans to distribute them to Madison residents this Thursday, December 30th. Tests will be distributed through a drive through pick-up line at Brown Intermediate School (located at 980 Durham Road) starting around 12:30 p.m., and will continue until supplies run out, which could be up to 3 p.m. or later depending on demand. Please note that no cars will be allowed to line-up at the distribution site prior to 12 p.m. Distribution will be on a first come, first served basis and be limited to 1 test kit per car. Each test kit contains 2 COVID tests. Proof of Madison residency is required to receive a test kit. Proof of residency includes a driver’s license, tax bill, or car registration with a Madison address, or a 2021 Beach Sticker affixed to the vehicle. Given the volume of tests we will be distributing, please be patient with Town staff and public safety while we work to keep the lines moving safely and as quickly as possible.
MADISON, CT
oxfordma.us

Free COVID-19 Test Kits for eligible residents

The Town of Oxford will be dispensing free COVID-19 rapid test kits for income-eligible residents. Oxford Housing Authority residents can pick up their free test kits at our on-site dispensing location on Wednesday, December 22, from 9:30 to 11:30am. Orchard Hill Residents can pick up their free test kits at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
East Oregonian

Brown extends state of emergency due to omicron variant

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday, Dec. 21, extended Oregon’s declaration of a state of emergency until June 2022, citing the emergence of the omicron variant to the coronavirus. “As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in hospitalizations during this pandemic, I know that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy