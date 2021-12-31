Patrick Schwarzenegger Is 'Completely Supportive' After His Parents' Divorce Is Finalized, The Actor Is 'Happy That His Parents Have A Sense Of Closure,' Source Spills
Patrick Schwarzenegger is supporting his parents following their long road to divorce. As previously reported by OK!, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce was finalized a decade after the pair split. The coparents parted ways after Maria learned that her husband had fathered, Joseph Baena, with their former housekeeper,...okmagazine.com
Comments / 12