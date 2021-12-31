ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Patrick Schwarzenegger Is 'Completely Supportive' After His Parents' Divorce Is Finalized, The Actor Is 'Happy That His Parents Have A Sense Of Closure,' Source Spills

By Aisling O'Connor
Ok Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Schwarzenegger is supporting his parents following their long road to divorce. As previously reported by OK!, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce was finalized a decade after the pair split. The coparents parted ways after Maria learned that her husband had fathered, Joseph Baena, with their former housekeeper,...

okmagazine.com

Comments / 12

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt Brings Son Jack, 9, For Lunch With Katherine Schwarzenegger & Baby Lyla — Photos

Chris Pratt grabbed lunch with his two kids, his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and some of her family members in California on Dec. 4. Chris Pratt, 42, spent some quality time with his loved ones, including his older child Jack, during a lunch date in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 4. The Jurassic World actor grabbed a bite to eat with his 9-year-old mini-me son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. His current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, their daughter Lyla Maria, 1, Katherine’s mom Maria Shriver, and her sister Christina Schwarzenegger were all also at the lunch date with Chris and Jack. Afterwards, the whole group was photographed leaving the restaurant and walking back to their cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant With Her and Chris Pratt’s 2nd Child Together, His 3rd

Another cutie for Chris Pratt! The actor’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is pregnant with their second child together, his third, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 42, first became a father in August 2012 when his and then-wife Anna Faris’ son, Jack, now 9, arrived. The former couple, who wed in 2009, called it quits in 2018, and Pratt moved on with Schwarzenegger, 32, that same year. The pair got engaged in January 2019, tying the knot in June 2019 in California.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Shriver
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage

Keeping her head up! Jennifer Garner was spotted out on a walk with her kids after ex Ben Affleck revealed he felt ‘trapped’ while they were married. Jennifer Garner proved, once again, nothing can keep her down! The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during a walk with her kids on December 14, the same day her ex Ben Affleck, 49, said he felt “trapped” while they were married in a bombshell interview. The Alias star showed off her megawatt smile as she walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple are also co-parenting champs to daughter Violet, 16.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver's $400 Million Divorce Finalized A Decade After Duo Call It Quits

After a messy drawn out legal battle Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce is finalized. In court docs obtained by TMZ, the duo's divorce was mediated by a private judge earlier this month, but was finally entered into the system by a sitting judge on Tuesday, December 28. The specifics of their divorce agreement have been sealed, but a source spilled the ex's pretty much divided their estimated $400 million fortune down the middle.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Estranged Wife Maria Shriver Joins Katherine & Chris Pratt & For Lunch, 'Terminator' Actor Nowhere In Sight As Divorce Settlement Heats Up

Arnold Schwarzenegger was noticeably absent from a family outing that included two of his daughters, a son-in-law, a granddaughter and his estranged wife. Maria Shriver, 66, beamed as she joined Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, Chris Pratt, 42, their 1-year-old daughter, Lyla, Pratt's 9-year-old son from his marriage to Anna Faris, Jack, and her other daughter, Christina, 30, for lunch in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Spills
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex Maria Shriver Hands Over Financial Records In Divorce, One Step Closer To Finalizing 10-Year Battle

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his estranged wife Maria Shriver are one step closer to hashing out a settlement in their never-ending divorce battle. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Maria has informed the court she has served Arnold with her 'Final Declaration of Disclosure." Article continues below advertisement. The final...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Is All Smiles, Rocking Matching Hats With Brother Patrick

The Schwarzenegger brothers looked ready to ring in the New Year with a picturesque midwest snowfall. There’s no better way to close out the year than with some snow! Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and his younger brother Christopher, 24, both looked happy to be spending some time in the snow together, while in Sun Valley, Idaho in a Thursday December 30 Instagram photo. Patrick posted a series of photos of the brothers hanging out on a snowy day, while each rocked a cowboy hat.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

When is Katherine Schwarzenegger’s second baby due?

IT’S official: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting their second child together. The couple, who married in June 2019, already have a 16-month-old daughter named Lyla Maria. Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris have a 9-year-old son named Jack. When is Katherine Schwarzenegger’s second baby due?. The author,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dr. Dre Throws ‘Divorced AF’ Party After $1 Billion Legal Battle With Ex-Wife Nicole Young

Dr. Dre celebrated his divorce from Nicole Young with balloons that read, ‘Divorced AF.’. Dr. Dre commemorated his divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young with balloons. The rapper, born Andre Young, 56, had a photo of himself taken in front of large, silver balloons that read, “Divorced AF,” per an Instagram post shared by Breyon Prescott on Thursday, Dec. 9.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
People

Chris Pratt Celebrates 'Beautiful' Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Birthday: 'We Fit So Perfectly'

Chris Pratt is celebrating his "wonderful" wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt for her 32nd birthday. "Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you," the Jurassic World actor began his Instagram caption, shared alongside a gallery of photos featuring Schwarzenegger Pratt during a sunny boat outing.
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver Officially Divorced 10 Years After Separation; Division of $400 Million Wealth Remains Confidential

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced. In July 2011, Shriver, 66, filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger, 74, citing "irreconcilable differences." The property settlement between Shriver and Schwarzenegger has stopped the divorce from being finalized for years. The divorce was...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian Was 'Never Opposed To Marriage' But 'Her Thoughts Definitely Changed' After Getting Together With Travis Barker, Source Spills

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are as strong as ever, after first being linked early this year. The long time friends went Instagram official with their romance on Valentine's Day after weeks of speculation. Ever since then, the couple hasn't been holding back their affection for one another. Barker even got Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest!
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy