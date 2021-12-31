From the Right: Painfully critiquing Biden's first term

In the modern American presidency, I don't think we have had a president whose first year was exemplified by a continuous string of failures. Being as objective as I can be as a conservative Republican, I cannot honestly think of even one significant accomplishment achieved by President Biden in his first year in office. In fact, his list of failures began from day one as president. Not just small failures, but failures that, if measured on the Richter Scale, would be measured as major earthquakes.

On his first day in office, Biden canceled the XL Keystone Pipeline. After 75 years of America not being energy dependent and especially reliant on Middle East oil, President Trump and new oil drilling technology such as fracking had propelled America as the world's leader in energy production. In the stroke of his pen, Biden wiped out our leadership position. No longer can we drill on federal lands or in ANWR, or use the XL Keystone Pipeline. But in his wisdom, Biden allows the Russians to complete their Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, putting European nations at risk of Russian blackmail and also depriving American energy workers from earning that income. Now Biden is begging oil producers in Russia and the Middle East to produce more oil and gas. With gas now over $1 a gallon more than a year ago under President Trump, it leaves most American citizens dumbfounded and collectively paying billions of dollars more for energy at the pump, home heating and at work. Inflation is just like a tax that hurts those Americans least able to afford the increased costs.

Perhaps the biggest foreign policy screw up in American history was the complete disaster in Afghanistan that occurred directly due to Biden's decisions. He has now exposed the world to a terrorist state controlling Afghanistan, and left Americans and loyal Afghans behind along with more than $80 billion of our military hardware. Thirteen American military personnel were killed by a suicide bomber, and Biden now ignores Afghanistan as if it had never happened. Initially Biden touted this debacle as a major success. No longer!

Lest we forget, Biden promised to end the coronavirus yet more Americans have died under Biden's administration — with vaccines available — than under Trump, whose intense efforts led to the production of vaccines far faster than anyone predicted via Operation Warp Speed. Trump's efforts afforded Biden a full year's use of three vaccines that became the major medical tool to thwart COVID. Trump's all-out efforts to get a vaccine gave Biden an invaluable tool for Biden to fight the virus. It took Biden 11 months to recognize Trump for what he did to help save the lives of thousands — if not millions — of Americans.

Also, I'm sure you've noticed that most things we buy under Biden cost a lot more than a year ago under Trump. In fact, the inflation rate in November hit 6.8%. This is the highest rate since 1982. And, in fact, if we used the same criteria in measuring inflation today as we did in 1982, our rate would be 15%. Under these conditions, the last thing a government should do to avoid high inflation is spending trillions of dollars we don't have. Biden is spending money as if we were simply playing a game of super Monopoly.

Perhaps the biggest "F" grade on Biden's first year is the insanity of open borders. The Biden administration plays all kinds of games regarding masks, travel from different nations, etc., as we watch approximately 1 million-plus illegal aliens cross our border from well over 100 nations, carrying a variety of diseases that go untested. Biden's open-borders policy has greatly contributed to more than 100,000 Americans dying from fentanyl, increased smuggling of children, and more drugs and gang members entering the country. Perhaps the president’s greatest responsibility is protecting the American people. Americans have suffered from crimes committed by Illegal aliens, and at the rate we are going under Biden, it is only going to get worse. In November of 2021, 173,000 illegal aliens were apprehended at our border. This is 100,000 more than a year before under Trump. Yes, 100,000 more! If we had a Congress with any sense of presidential responsibility, Biden would be impeached for clear dereliction of duty.

Whatever King Midas touched turned to gold; Biden has the dismal ability that whatever he touches turns to stone-cold failure! With Biden as president for three more years, it will be like being a prisoner in a Gulag during the communist control of Russia and the old Soviet Union, not knowing, from day to day, what disaster will happen next!