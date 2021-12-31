Rooftop Revelations: Day 41 with Pastor Corey Brooks

Wintrust Financial Bank CEO Ed Wehmer joins John Williams to talk about the generous donation he is making to help Pastor Corey Brooks build a community center on the South Side. Pastor Brooks has been spending the night on a roof for the last 30 days – 70 to go.
CHICAGO – Pastor Corey Brooks woke up Christmas morning with a story he wished to share with his readers. Saturday marks the 35th day of his 100-day rooftop vigil to reduce violence by building a community center that will increase the equality of opportunity for those living on the South Side of Chicago.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has denounced Kwanzaa as a “fake religion” just as millions of Black people start to celebrate the weeklong holiday. The far-right Georgia lawmaker berated the national College Republicans for “pandering and BS” after the GOP group tweeted a seemingly innocuous happy holiday message.
Most people know that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints practiced polygamy in the 19th century, but the Utah-based faith eventually abandoned it, beginning with a pronouncement in 1890 by church President Wilford Woodruff known as “the Manifesto.”. Even most members, however, are unaware of Woodruff’s 1894...
CHICAGO – Perhaps the cruelest thing about the streets on the South Side of Chicago is its senselessness. What sense is there to be found in the just-released Chicago Sun-Times report that 57 school-age children lost their lives to gun violence in 2021? What meaning can be found in this terrifying nihilism?
2021 was yet another tough year. And for many like Ainsley Earhardt, faith was key to navigating through its challenges and having hope for better years ahead. Recently on the Fox News Rundown, the co-host of FOX & Friends joined host Lisa Brady to discuss her faith journey, how she has long relied on it throughout her life, and why she thinks everyone should remain optimistic despite these challenging times.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed that one of his children was in the Capitol during the riot. He said that although he "hated" what happened on January 6, he believed the media had exaggerated it. Carlson made the comments on a podcast while discussing his documentary series "Patriot Purge."
Greene said Friday that she was running for Congress in order to “restore” the United States to the “Christian principles” that she credited with “[giving] rise to the greatest nation the world has ever known”. Rep. Gwen Greene wished all Americans and her constituents...
Brian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour – and his long career at NBC – with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.”
“The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the...
Lisa Boothe returned to the Fox News airwaves as guest host of The Ingraham Angle on Thursday after an absence of more than two weeks. Her appearance came three days after she suggested on Twitter that she had contracted Covid-19. In October, Boothe bragged to Dan Bongino on Unfiltered that...
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
Fox News host Jesse Watters is facing blowback for recent remarks he made at a conservative political conference, in which he used violent rhetoric to explain how citizen journalists should confront Dr. Anthony Fauci with questions in the hopes of going viral. Speaking at Turning Point USA's "Americafest" over the...
On Wednesday, Outnumbered cohost Emily Compagno hailed Better.com CEO Vishal Garg for firing 900 employees via Zoom last week. “This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear,” Garg told the doomed employees. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”
Chris Cuomo and his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo have been married for 20 years. And while they seem like a strong couple, the controversies involving the former have allegedly started taking a toll on their relationship.
Jonah Goldberg, one of two conservative commentators who resigned from Fox News last month in protest of prime-time personality Tucker Carlson’s “dangerous” rhetoric, published a scathing critique of his former employer on Thursday. In an essay for The Dispatch, Goldberg said he’d shown “a good deal of...
Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) highlighted the presence of “yellow people” and other people of color at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” rally on Sunday. “When I walked in yesterday, I was like, what kind of people come here?” Greene said. “So I’m walking around and seeing some good people, and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people.”
Comments / 0