What a game. What a season. What a program. Despite the result, the Utes' first trip to the Rose Bowl was one for the ages and one that I'll never forget. Sitting in the Rose Bowl for the first time, in what was essentially a home game, the Utes threw haymaker after haymaker at Ohio State, but they just ran out of gas at the end of the game, falling 48-45.

