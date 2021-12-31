ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle injuries, COVID cases force postponement of Saints game

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Newcastle United's Premier League match at Southampton on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in their squad, the league announced on Friday.

It is the 18th Premier League match to be postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries this month.

"The Board accepted the postponement application as the club (Newcastle) does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper)," the league said in a statement.

Newcastle had their game at Everton postponed earlier this week after they were left with insufficient players to fulfil the fixture due to COVID-19 cases and injuries. read more

Southampton had their home game with Brentford on Dec. 18 postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting squad.

The league only grants a postponement if a club has fewer than 14 players available, with the board examining requests on a case-by-case basis.

Newcastle are second-bottom on 11 points, two points outside the safety zone, while Southampton are 13th on 21 after 19 matches.

The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332 deaths, as it continues to battle a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant. read more

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

newschain

Southampton frustrated by decision to postpone Newcastle game

Southampton have sought clarity from the Premier League over its decision to postpone Sunday’s match against Newcastle, the PA news agency understands. The game at St Mary’s has been postponed due to ongoing coronavirus cases and injuries among the Magpies squad. Saints are understood to be frustrated by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

England head coach Silverwood tests positive for COVID-19

Jan 2 (Reuters) - England head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for COVID-19 while isolating in Melbourne, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday. Silverwood was already due to miss the fourth Ashes test beginning in Sydney on Wednesday, having entered isolation last Thursday after a family member tested positive for the virus. read more.
WORLD
The Independent

Osian Roberts: Wilfried Zaha can help lead Crystal Palace to the next level

Osian Roberts has praised the demanding nature of Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha and backed him to help take the club to the next level.The Ivory Coast international will return from suspension for the New Year’s Day clash with West Ham after he was sent off during the 3-0 loss at Tottenham last weekend.It will be Zaha’s last domestic game before he jets off to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on January 9.Since the winger graduated through the Eagles academy more than a decade ago, he has regularly been criticised externally for his perceived poor attitude...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Saints#Everton#Newcastle United#Southampton#Omicron
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dominic Calvert-Lewin return ‘massive’ for Everton, says Rafael Benitez

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has likened Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a new signing as the striker prepares to make his first appearance since August.The England international scored in each of the club’s first three matches of the season, but a thigh injury and subsequent setback in his recovery has denied the Toffees boss his services until now.There will be a temptation, especially with Richarlison still sidelined by a calf problem, to put Calvert-Lewin in from the start at home to Brighton on Sunday.However, while Benitez is delighted to have last season’s leading scorer back, he has sounded a note of caution...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Davinson Sanchez scored a dramatic late winner deep into added time as Tottenham beat Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road for their first Premier League away win under Antonio Conte.Sanchez rose to head in Son Heung-min’s dangerous free kick in the 96th minute to claim a vital three points for Spurs, a result which moves them to within two points of fourth-placed Arsenal and with two games in hand over their north London rivals.Spurs had been poor throughout the match and created few chances despite having the majority of possession. Son saw a volley saved by Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann midway...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
