The Chicago White Sox could use pitching reinforcements. In 2020, it became evident that they did not have enough pitching depth. During the Wild Card Series against the Oakland A’s, Lucas Giolito threw a masterpiece in the first game but Dallas Keuchel was unable to close out the best of three series in Game 2. Keuchel laid an egg forcing a do or die Game 3. Rick Renteria turned to rookie Dane Dunning who didn’t even make it out of the first inning. The White Sox were promptly eliminated after a bullpen meltdown.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO