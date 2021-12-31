ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment Paxlovid Approved For Use In UK

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Pfizer, Inc.'s (NYSE: PFE) oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid was ratified by another health regulator ahead of the dawn of the new year.

What Happened: The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency announced Friday it has approved Pfizer's Paxlovid for treating COVID-19 infection.

Since Paxlovid is most effective when taken during the early stages of infection, the MHRA said it is recommending its use as soon as possible and within five days of the start of symptoms. It has been authorized for use in people ages 18 and above who have mild to moderate COVID-19 infection and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. Such risk factors include obesity, older age, diabetes and heart disease.

"We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting, before COVID-19 has progressed to a severe stage," said Dr. June Raine, MHRA, chief executive.

Why It's Important: Paxlovid has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has also been endorsed by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use but is yet to receive conditional approval.

Paxlovid is a combination of PF-07321332 and ritonavir, that works by inhibiting a protease required for virus replication. The two active substances of Paxlovid come as separate tablets that are packaged and taken together orally, twice a day for five days.

Pfizer has reached agreements with the U.K. government to supply 2.75 million treatment courses of Paxlovid through 2022.

The antiviral combo will likely fetch for Pfizer revenues of $95 million in 2021, $24 billion in 2022 and $33 billion in 2023, according to SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges.

In premarket trading, Pfizer shares were up 0.33% at $58.59.

Photo courtesy of Pfizer.

Johnson & Johnson Says 2 Doses of COVID Vaccine Are 85% Effective in Preventing Hospitalizations

Johnson & Johnson says evidence shows that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine can help protect individuals against severe disease and hospitalization. In a statement released Thursday, the company says preliminary results from a real-life study of healthcare workers in South Africa show that two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine show 85% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations among the infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer’s COVID Pill Receives Approval in Britain

We’re hours away from entering 2022, and the world has been through the COVID pandemic for about two years now. Each and every one of us has been affected in one way or another by the coronavirus pandemic. Hopefully, things will become better in 2022, and recent news seems to point towards such a scenario.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

FDA Expected to Allow Pfizer Ages 12-15 Booster Shots

Dec. 31, 2021 -- The FDA is expected to broaden eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday, allowing ages 12-15 to get third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to The New York Times. In addition, the FDA plans to allow both adults and adolescents to get a booster...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

10 Biggest Novel Drug Approvals of 2021

By the end of November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported there had been 46 novel drug approvals for the year, and that was just for new chemical entities, not including previously approved drugs authorized for new indications. A few more have been added in December, including AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, a prophylaxis against COVID-19 and Calliditas Therapeutics’ TARPEYO for the treatment of proteinuria associated with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). This article looks at the 10 biggest drug approvals. “Biggest” doesn’t necessarily mean the drugs will have the highest sales – although some will. They are notable for a variety of different reasons, such as being the first drug approved for an indication, fulfilling an unmet medical need, or being the first of its type to be approved for an indication.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
d1softballnews.com

Covid, Aifa: “Merck antiviral pill in mild patients and as soon as possible after the first symptoms”

A reduced effectiveness compared to the first data, but still a tool to fight Covid in certain situations for specific patients. The decision of the Italian Agency for the drug has been published in the Official Gazette that with the methods of use and the conditions of administration of the pill antiviral Merck (molnupiravir) for treatment “in adult patients not hospitalized for Covid-19 with mild to moderate disease of recent onset and with concomitant clinical conditions that represent specific risk factors. The prescription and treatment – the document reads – must guarantee the administration of the product as early as possible after the onset of symptoms and in any case no later than 5 days from the beginning of the same “.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
