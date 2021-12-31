ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

Crews respond to fatal crash in Tiverton

By Melanie DaSilva
 2 days ago

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews were called Friday to a fatal crash in Tiverton.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Brayton Road near Ferreira Drive.

Investigators say the driver of the car, identified as 18-year-old John Barretto of Tiverton, was driving on Brayton Road when he lost control of his vehicle, going off the road and striking a tree.

Barretto was taken to Charlton Memorial hospital as a result of injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The road was temporarily blocked while crews were on scene but has since reopened.

The accident remains under investigation by members of the Tiverton Police Department Detective Division and Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Tiverton police.


