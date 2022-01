When it comes to video game adaptations, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is an infamous abomination in the eyes of many fans. What is also odd about this film is that creator Ed Boon had his fingerprints on the screenplay; It’s insane to think that the filmmakers didn’t understand the video game that they’re adapting because Mr. Boon himself was part of the screenwriting process. However, maybe there’s a deeper meaning to the mythology of the sequel that has gone unnoticed. Within the first few minutes of the film, Lord Rayden says, “Mortal Kombat is not about death, but rather the preservation of life”. Now, I can understand how this phrase will throw many long-time Mortal Kombat fans off; however, maybe all those innovative ways of popping someone’s head off is truly the preservation of life. Think about it. You don’t really value the importance of life until that brutal and over-the-top bloody fatality in the video game hits. Once heads have been ripped off and the blood has been shed, then you start to truly understand the preservation. Remember folks, Ed Boon had a hand in writing this film. But more importantly, everything that seems non-sensical may be a clever and hidden metaphor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO