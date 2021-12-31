ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Rowan-Salisbury Schools experiences ‘cyber incident’

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rowan-Salisbury School system was the victim of a “cyber incident” that affected many internal programs, school officials confirmed.

Officials said they learned about the incident Wednesday and technology teams responded immediately to contain it.

The school district said there is a possibility that some systems, including the Internet, will not be completely restored by the time students return to class on January 4. Staff was told to plan for non-Internet-based activities for students.

District officials said they are working with the North Carolina Joint Cyber Task Force to restore the systems as soon as possible. The early findings are that this was not a systems failure, but a compromised user account, according to the task force.

The incident reportedly resulted in services being down which impacted many internal programs and “significantly impacted” all Windows devices on the network.

“At this time, we have no indication that any sensitive data was accessed inappropriately,” a statement from Rowan-Salisbury Schools said in a statement.

Officials said the incident did not affect financial, payroll or human resources systems.

