Christine Holmes: My favorite 5 stories from 2021

ZANESVILLE — So much of my time as the crime and breaking news reporter for the Times Recorder is spent delivering the most tragic and heartbreaking news that happens in our area.

From murders and rapes to car accidents and drownings, this community has suffered a lot of heartache in 2021.

But when asked to reflect on the last year of reporting and choose my favorite pieces, it was the good that stood out the most to me — The people in our community working to find hope out of the darkness they've experienced and those who lead lives that inspire us all.

Their stories that they were so brave to share with all of us serve as a reminder that this community is also full of survivors who are full of compassion and strength to make the place we call home a better place to live.

No. 1

Overdoses are sadly too common that news outlets have stopped covering most of them. They are treated as private medical matters, but the opiate pandemic is still expanding. But we are now seeing more and more of the drug dealers who sold overdose victims the poison that killed them being held responsible by local law enforcement and prosecutors.

That's how I first learned of Laikyn Wisecarver, a young woman with so much good left to do in the world before a relapse cost her her life.

I read Laikyn's name in an indictment. She was one of two victims to die from the drugs sold by Trevor Hinkle, who still awaits sentencing for charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking.

While Laikyn's death at the age of 27 was devastating to those who knew her, it was especially hard on her mother, Jodi Niceswanger.

But she found the strength to turn Laikyn's tragedy into a message of hope for those struggling in life.

She has since created a group in Laikyn's honor, Laikyn's Legacy of Hope, that meets each week to offer support to people battling drug addiction and other mental health troubles.

In addition to the support group, the organization also creates hygiene bags for women entering treatment facilities.

It's something Laikyn noticed was lacking for people that didn't have the support of their own families like she did.

Read more about Laikyn and her mother here: Legacy of Laikyn Wisecarver lives on to help those struggling in life

No. 2

Judge Dean Wilson and his staff at Perry County Municipal Court go beyond their call every day with the county's drug court program.

Participants are often facing misdemeanors or felonies that have been reduced in order to qualify them for drug court.

Those who give it their all and accept the help they are given get a second chance at life.

Graduate Allyson Hoover is the perfect example of what the program can do.

When she first entered drug court, Allyson had just spent months away from her children at a residential treatment program in Dayton.

If she didn't stay sober and complete a year of drug court, she was facing jail time too.

For the first time in her life, Allyson truly bought into the program and thrived.

She is now coming up on four years of sobriety and mentors people in drug court through Perry County Behavioral Health.

For more about Allyson and others like her, read Grateful for second chances: Drug court gives participants new opportunities

No. 3

Another elected official making an impact in Perry County is Juvenile and Probate Court Judge Luann Cooperrider.

She is leading the charge with the help of community supporters in establishing a much-needed homeless shelter in Perry County.

Clay Whissen and Isaac Cook are prime examples as to why a shelter is necessary for the area.

When I first met them, they were living out of a minivan as winter approached.

Bundled under layers of blankets, they did their best to keep warm night after night.

Their diets consisted of processed food that could be stored in the van without going bad.

They shared the cramped space with a puppy just getting potty-trained.

While it was clear they were depressed about their situation, they kept a positive attitude and openly shared their story with me.

A couple of weeks later when I called to check on them, I learned they were moving into their new apartment, and I got to meet them there that day.

Clay proudly gave me a tour of the space, and Isaac couldn't wait to decorate for Christmas.

While the journey is far from over for those fighting for a shelter, I at least got to witness one happy ending.

You can learn more about their experience by reading Homeless: 'It feels like we’ve hit a wall that we’re never going to get past'

No. 4

While Miranda Thomas isn't homeless, she did experience the nightmare of having her home and beloved possessions stolen from her.

I first met Miranda after she testified during Joseph Hodge's trial in 2019.

She remained calm and courageous as she faced the man who set fire to her family's heirlooms and destroyed the historic Roseville home she inherited from her mother following her death.

Hodge was found guilty of stealing the home by faking a deed. He won't be eligible for release from prison until 2055.

But Miranda's fight continues.

I reconnected with her over the summer when I learned that she still didn't have the home back in her possession, and now she faces foreclosure due to back taxes not being paid.

While Miranda hasn't had her happy ending, I hope somehow her story gets the attention of the right people who might give her that chance.

Read more about Miranda's journey here: 'I just want it to be over with.' Woman fights to regain her historic Roseville home that was stolen

No. 5

Another strong woman in our community who deserves recognition is Brigette Ogunniran.

Her warm personality and kind soul conceal the grief she carries each day after her 21-year-old daughter, Martisa Palmer, was murdered on Dec. 31, 2018.

She and her family are now fighting for domestic violence awareness through the establishment of their own foundation in Martisa's honor.

Their page can be found on Facebook under the title "Justice for Martisa."

This past October, Brigette was the keynote speaker during the annual "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" domestic violence awareness event.

In front of one of the largest crowds in recent years, Brigette fought through tears to share Martisa's story.

Her message is simple: If you suspect domestic violence, speak out before it's too late.

For more about Brigette and Martisa, read Mother of murdered Zanesville domestic violence victim speaks out during annual walk

No. 6

Since I have a hard time sticking to rules, here's a bonus story that I had the delight of writing this year.

In fact, I keep a copy of this paper on my desk to remind myself of what is possible.

June Huey has lived nothing short of a remarkable life.

The now 96-year-old grew up in Zanesville and falsified her birth certificate so she could join the Army at the age of 17 during World War II.

She was one of the first females in history to serve in the military.

After the war, June was married and moved to California with her husband, Bill.

She completed her high school degree and began taking classes at El Camino College, all while raising children.

June then broke more barriers for women when she worked TRW making microchips used by NASA on moon buggies.

She rose to leadership during her career and is remembered for her ability to bring thinkers from different departments together during lunch for productive, intellectual conversation.

June's thirst for knowledge continued late into her life when she took a five-week computer programming course at Zane State and finished top of her class at the age of 85.

Meeting June and getting to know some of her family was one of the highlights of my work year.

Get to know more about her by reading 95-year-old Zanesville veteran reflects on remarkable life as role model for women

I want to thank everyone for supporting the Times Recorder and reading my work this past year. I am honored to write for this great community, and I wish you all a happy new year. Let's hope for even more inspirational stories like these in 2022.

