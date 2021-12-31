Morning Report: 'Twas the Day Before the Sugar Bowl

Welcome to the Morning Report, a daily Ole Miss column to start your day from The Grove Report.

Ole Miss has a chance to make history tomorrow night.

No Ole Miss team has ever finished a football season with 11 wins. After being the first team in program history to win 10 games in a regular season, this year's unit can change that.

It's fitting that Ole Miss' storybook season will conclude with a Sugar Bowl appearance. So many of the Rebels' best seasons over the years have ended in New Orleans, so it feels poetic, in a sense. The highest point of the Hugh Freeze era ended with a Sugar Bowl win. Now, it's up to Lane Kiffin & Co. to keep Ole Miss in the realm of national relevance.

Win or lose, after the Sugar Bowl is final tomorrow night, Ole Miss has some questions to answer before it starts next season. It's already answered one; its new offensive coordinator will be Charlie Weis Jr. Its biggest remaining question centers around the quarterback who will be the heir of Matt Corral.

If it's been said once, it's been said a million times, but the turnaround this program has seen over the last two seasons has been almost unbelievable. From leaving Starkville as a 4-8 team with a coaching staff that was ruined in all but name to an appearance in an access bowl two years later isn't something you see every day.

There will be time to address these questions. For now, let's focus on the certain thing: Ole Miss will play in the Sugar Bowl tomorrow, and, if it wins, this season will go down as one of the best in school history. There will be those who argue that the 10-0 team of 1962 or some other season may top this one, but this has a chance to be the greatest Ole Miss football season in the modern era, bar none.

If you're an Ole Miss fan, you should relish in that as the calendar turns to 2022.

