Sheboygan Falls, WI

With $136 million federal contract, MilliporeSigma will build new Sheboygan Falls facility to help manufacture COVID tests

By Maya Hilty, Sheboygan Press
 2 days ago
SHEBOYGAN - MilliporeSigma is building a new facility on its Sheboygan Falls campus to manufacture a component of COVID-19 rapid tests.

The expansion comes after the U.S. Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, awarded MilliporeSigma a $136.7 million contract on Wednesday.

MilliporeSigma is part of the life science division of the German-based company Merck KGaA. The life science business operates manufacturing sites around the globe that make lab materials and technologies for scientists.

The new Sheboygan facility will produce nitrocellulose membrane, a material used in COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. It will be the first MilliporeSigma plant in the U.S. to produce nitrocellulose membranes.

MilliporeSigma has already begun planning construction of the facility, which is expected to be operational in late 2024. The company estimates the plant will create about 60 manufacturing jobs, according to Rachel Bloom-Baglin, head of communications for MilliporeSigma.

According to a DoD news release, the facility will produce enough nitrocellulose membrane for more than 83 million COVID-19 tests per month.

Antigen tests detect the presence or absence of a viral protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The tests return results faster than RT-PCR tests, but have a lower sensitivity, which means antigen tests can sometimes return a negative result when the person tested is in fact positive.

