Aerospace & Defense

From shipping the COVID-19 vaccine to rescuing thousands of Afghan refugees, aviation helped mitigate some of the worst crises of 2021

By Thomas Pallini
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
An Air Europa plane assisting with the evacuation of Afghanistan refugees. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty
  • The aviation industry has played a key role in mitigating the effects of 2021's worst moments.
  • Transport aircraft aided in the evacuation of Afghan refugees while humanitarian flights helped deliver supplies to disaster areas.
  • Aviation also helped reconnect family, friends, and loved ones as borders reopened.

Business Insider

