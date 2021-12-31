ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ quality win over the Orlando Magic

By Dalton Sell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second consecutive game, the Milwaukee Bucks squared off against the Orlando Magic, and both contests shared some parallels. Each featured the Bucks building up a double-digit lead early, only for the Magic to rally back and make the game much closer than it needed to be. Yet, just like...

