If there is ice in the form of freezing rain as part of the winter weather watch out for bridges and overpasses if you have to travel, explained Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges. If you're driving take it easy on those. Don't use your brakes unless you have to, and by all means do not have your cruise control on because that keeps your wheels moving. That's how a lot of accidents occur. " Berges added people see a bridge, see it's slick and then hit their brakes. The cruise control that's on is what causes many of the problems.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO