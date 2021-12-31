ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora woman finalist for Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year drawing

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ie49P_0dZpeV4v00

The jackpot for Saturday's big Powerball drawing is now up to $500 million, but one lucky woman in Aurora already has a one-in-five chance of becoming an instant New Year's Eve millionaire.

Linda Perkins is a finalist for Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year drawing.

She recently found out that she was randomly selected for the drawing that will be part of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022."

Just for being a finalist, Perkins gets $10,000 and a huge gift pack.

SEE MORE: Journey, Avril Lavigne, Chloe to perform for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022 | FULL LIST

"I learned that I won from an email in the middle of my workday so I was really shocked," Perkins said.

She said if her name were drawn on New Year's Eve, "I would scream, I would cry, and I would probably pass out!"

The four other finalists are: Aaron Rose from Slaughter, Louisiana; Robert Long from Waterloo, Iowa; Brian Mineweaser from Honey Brook, Pennsylvania; and Shari Beenken from Titonka, Iowa.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Aurora, IL
Lifestyle
City
Waterloo, IL
State
Louisiana State
City
Aurora, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Chloe Rose
Person
Dick Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Jackpot#Millionaire#Powerball Lottery
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
63K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy