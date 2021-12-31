Holiday spirit at Bug O Nay Ge Shig School

Jerri Youngberg, a registered nurse at UPMC Chautauqua, is pictured Monday afternoon in the women services unit at the hospital with two newborn girls. For several years, Youngberg has made caps for infants at the Jamestown hospital, including the candy cane-themed ones pictured here. On Monday, nurses in the unit dressed the newborns in the caps and shirts that read “Sweet as can be.” The longtime nurse, who has worked in the maternity unit since 1986, said making the caps has become like a “stress reliever” for her. She also makes hats and mittens for those in need, producing 120 last month.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO