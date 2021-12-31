ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield opens up over wife’s ‘death threat’ reveal

By Ryan Glasspiegel
NYPost
 2 days ago

Baker Mayfield addressed the death threats his wife said they received on social media earlier this week with relative indifference, saying that “it’s not like it’s anything new for us.”

Mayfield received vocal criticism after throwing four interceptions in Cleveland’s 24-22 loss to the Packers on Saturday. The barbs came from all angles. His own teammate, safety John Johnson III, tweeted during the game that he had missed due to a hamstring injury to RUN THE DAMN BALL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nCAr_0dZpeDR500
Baker Mayfield said that death threats on social media “aren’t anything new for us.”

More seriously, Mayfield’s wife, Emily, said they were receiving death threats.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “For the record — I pray for those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5xRJ_0dZpeDR500
Emily Mayfield, the wife of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, revealed Tuesday that her husband has been the target of death threats.

Mayfield was asked about this by reporters on Thursday.

“It’s hard for me to say not to listen to it because I have quite a bit of experience of hearing a lot of opinions on the outside coming in,” he said. “It’s hard when it comes down to somebody that you love, that you care about. She’s not able to change some of the outcomes of the game — or any at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddVFZ_0dZpeDR500
Emily Mayfield claims Baker has received death threats

“It’s just one of those things that we’re in a world today where there’s a lot of keyboard warriors that make empty threats and things like that, which it’s quite honestly ignorant when they go after people who aren’t involved in football. When you talk about taking your own life, killing somebody, that’s ignorance.”

Mayfield said that he tunes it out, but it’s hard to advise other loved ones to do that.

“I try not to listen to it, because those are not the people that I would listen to whether it’s good or bad, regardless,” he said. “It’s tough to tell your loved ones and your family not to defend you and look into that stuff, that’s just human nature.

“You have to take it one day at a time and realize that your priorities, your family members, the people who truly matter to you — that’s who you need to listen to. It’s just one of those things that it’s blown up to be a much bigger deal on the outside. It’s not like it’s anything new for us.”

NYPost

