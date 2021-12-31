ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky vs. High Point prediction: Wildcats won’t cover huge number

By Greg Peterson, VSiN
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iik3k_0dZpeAmu00
High Point guard John-Michael Wright AP

After holding a lead in their game against Michigan State Wednesday, the High Point Panthers hit the road Friday in search of a signature performance against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Panthers have a pair of stars leading the way. John-Michael Wright averages 20 points and 4.2 assists per game while Zach Austin is contributing 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game in the post.

Austin will have his hands full against the country’s leader in rebounds per game. Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 15.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game for a Wildcats group that leads the country in rebound rate.

High Point has done its best work on the road, averaging over seven points more per possession on the road in games against Division I opponents then at home and shooting 38.4 percent from 3-point range away from home.

Though Kentucky should be able to get the straight up win, High Point has underrated stars who will shine and give the Wildcats a test.

The play: High Point, +25.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium. A group of four...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Austin, KY
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
ESPN

Curry and Golden State visit Mitchell and the Jazz

LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry, meet when Utah and Golden State square off. Mitchell is 10th in the NBA averaging 24.6 points per game and Curry ranks second in the league averaging 27.7 points per game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Tshiebwe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point#Kentucky Wildcats#Michael Wright#The High Point Panthers#Division
NESN

NBA Rumors: Kevin Porter Jr. Threw Object At Coach During Argument

Things really could not be going worse for the Houston Rockets, and things seemed to boil over for Kevin Porter Jr. on Saturday. The 21-year-old mysteriously left the Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets, not playing or appearing on the bench at all in the second half. Turns out, it was because of a confrontation with an assistant coach.
NBA
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee freshmen provide depth, poise in Lady Vols' first SEC game of season

When Alabama came back after trailing by as much as 13 in the first half to take the lead in the third quarter, it was a particular lineup that settled the Tennessee Lady Vols down. Most of the last five minutes of the third quarter – when Tamari Key sat due to foul trouble – were played by Jordan Walker, Keyen Green and three freshmen: Brooklynn Miles, Kaiya Wynn and Karoline Striplin. In the absence of starters Rae Burrell and...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
NBA
Deseret News

After win over the Timberwolves, Jazz turn their focus to Stephen Curry and the Warriors

The Utah Jazz have their first meeting of the year with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Sure, the Warriors are missing some players due to health and safety protocols and Klay Thompson hasn’t made his much anticipated return, and the Jazz are dealing with some bumps and bruises and will play Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back, and yes this is just one game of a grueling 82-game season and there’s a lot that could change for both teams between now and the postseason.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Headcase Kevin Porter Jr. ditched Rockets at halftime of loss, drove home

Kevin Porter Jr. is a talented player but notorious for being a headcase. His questionable behavior was on display yet again on Saturday night. Porter only played 16 minutes in his Houston Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. That’s because he left the Toyota Center at halftime and drove home after he was upset about being called out by a coach, according to reports.
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy