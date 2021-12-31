ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Flood Watch issued for Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Charles; Prince Georges; St. Marys WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of The District of Columbia, central and southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun; Stephens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Stephens, northern Habersham, south central Rabun and central Oconee Counties through 415 AM EST At 341 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Clayton to 6 miles northeast of Clarkesville. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Westminster, Tallulah Falls, Lake Keowee, Tallulah Gorge State Park, Oconee State Park, Hollywood, Long Creek, Turnerville and Mountain Rest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TO TAPER OFF BY MID MORNING Areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will be possible across the area through mid morning. With temperatures near or slightly below freezing, some light ice accumulations may occur, particularly on exposed surfaces and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. If traveling this morning, use extra caution. The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected to taper off between 7 AM and 10 AM this morning.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected late Monday morning through early Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. Snowfall rates in the Crater and Diamond Lake areas could exceed 3 inches per hour Monday afternoon making travel extremely difficult to impossible. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
County
Daviess County, IN
County
Martin County, IN
County
Gibson County, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Knox, IN
County
Jackson County, IN
County
Knox County, IN
County
Jennings County, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
City
Lawrence, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: DeKalb The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama * Until 415 AM CST. * At 111 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Fort Payne area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Payne, Rainsville, Crossville, Valley Head, Hammondville, Mentone, Pine Ridge, Collbran, Dog Town, Lebanon, Adamsburg, Peeks Corner, Guest, Little River Canyon NP, Desoto State Park, Skirum and Rodentown. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Breathitt, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 23:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Breathitt; Jackson; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; McCreary; Morgan; Owsley; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Wolfe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch expected, with locally 2 inches on the highest ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on potentially slippery road conditions during the morning commute Monday morning.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Northern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Southeast Harford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northern Maryland, northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Haralson; Paulding; Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wintry Mix leading to light snow accumulations possible. Up to one half inch of snow accumulations possible. * WHERE...Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding and Haralson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Union; Webster; Winn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...A mix of light freezing rain, light sleet, and light snow. Trace amounts of ice accumulations may result in a light glaze, especially on elevated surfaces. Only trace accumulations of snow are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Slick spots on elevated roads and bridges are possible.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
CBS Baltimore

Winter Storm Watch & Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours. At this late hour, we are watching a band of rain and snow that’s breaking out several hundred miles to our southwest but is also moving towards the northeast.  It’s going to bring light rain later tonight, then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours. Maryland is squarely in the path of this precipitation, which is expected to...
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Henderson, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Henderson; Macon; McDowell Mountains; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Transylvania WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated 3 to 5 inch amounts at the higher ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph at times. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia and western North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow from the high elevations and then down to the valleys after midnight. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall hard enough to accumulate, even on the roads. Untreated roads may remain slippery through the late morning Monday. Black ice could develop Monday night into Tuesday morning.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga HEAVY SNOW TO IMPACT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE .An area of low pressure will move through the Carolinas tonight and early Monday, while cold air sinks into the southern Appalachians behind an upper level storm system. This will bring a change from rain to snow starting in the mountains shortly after midnight, then reaching the piedmont around or just after dawn. The snow will end by early afternoon. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in scattered power outages. Any melted or wet snow on untreated roads and sidewalks will refreeze after sunset Monday night.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 19:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 22:48:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 19.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Sunday was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage by Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet by Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.3 feet on 04/15/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 19.5 Sun 7 PM 18.7 16.4 13.9 *** CRESTED ***
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 11:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM CST /1130 PM EST/. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. .Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of an additional one and a half inches of rainfall this weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.6 feet, During June 2010 and March 2011 high water...INDOT closed SR 358 between SR 67 at Edwardsport to SR 57 at Plainville. SR 358 floods on the east side of the river between the levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EST Sunday /6:00 AM CST Sunday/ the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EST Sunday /6:00 AM CST Sunday/ was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 18.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon to 10.0 feet and begin rising again Monday, January 10. It will rise to 10.2 feet Tuesday, January 11. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 11:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM CST /1130 PM EST/. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. .Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of an additional one and a half inches of rainfall this weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.6 feet, Jackson County Sheriff`s additional roads closed: CR 25 N through Honeytown, Slab Road between the river and Ewing, Rockford Road near the skating rink, SR 235 from Medora to Indiana 135 possible conflict with Sheriff`s report. All these closing found in the republic.com site published in Columbus, IN. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EST Sunday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 11:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM CST /1130 PM EST/. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. .Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of an additional one and a half inches of rainfall this weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Newberry. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Most lowlands flood. A few inches of water on County Road 600 W just north of the river in Mary Long Cutoff Area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EST Sunday was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 5.4 feet Wednesday, January 12. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 11:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 15:24:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM CST /1130 PM EST/. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. .Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of an additional one and a half inches of rainfall this weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, River Road north of CR 150 W in Greene County is flooded. Low agricultural fields flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river will rise to 19.7 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning to 12.5 feet and begin rising again Saturday evening. It will rise to 12.9 feet Monday, January 10. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 19:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 22:48:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 19.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Sunday was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage by Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet by Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.3 feet on 04/15/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 19.5 Sun 7 PM 18.7 16.4 13.9 *** CRESTED ***
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 21:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by noon Monday. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. East Fork White River at Seymour..Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.6 feet, Jackson County Sheriff`s additional roads closed: CR 25 N through Honeytown, Slab Road between the river and Ewing, Rockford Road near the skating rink, SR 235 from Medora to Indiana 135 possible conflict with Sheriff`s report. All these closing found in the republic.com site published in Columbus, IN. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM EST Sunday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 21:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 20:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by noon Monday. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. White River at Elliston down to Hazleton. East Fork White River at Seymour..Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.6 feet, During June 2010 and March 2011 high water...INDOT closed SR 358 between SR 67 at Edwardsport to SR 57 at Plainville. SR 358 floods on the east side of the river between the levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EST Sunday /6:00 PM CST Sunday/ the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EST Sunday /6:00 PM CST Sunday/ was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

