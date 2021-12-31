Flood Watch issued for Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 11:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM CST /1130 PM EST/. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. .Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of an additional one and a half inches of rainfall this weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.6 feet, During June 2010 and March 2011 high water...INDOT closed SR 358 between SR 67 at Edwardsport to SR 57 at Plainville. SR 358 floods on the east side of the river between the levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EST Sunday /6:00 AM CST Sunday/ the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EST Sunday /6:00 AM CST Sunday/ was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 18.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon to 10.0 feet and begin rising again Monday, January 10. It will rise to 10.2 feet Tuesday, January 11. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO