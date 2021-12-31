Flood Watch issued for Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 11:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM CST /1130 PM EST/. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. .Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of an additional one and a half inches of rainfall this weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.6 feet, Jackson County Sheriff`s additional roads closed: CR 25 N through Honeytown, Slab Road between the river and Ewing, Rockford Road near the skating rink, SR 235 from Medora to Indiana 135 possible conflict with Sheriff`s report. All these closing found in the republic.com site published in Columbus, IN. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EST Sunday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
